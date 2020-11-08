OU-Kansas: Q4 Report

NORMAN — Home for the first time in six weeks, Oklahoma rolled to a predictably easy 62-9 victory over winless Kansas on Saturday.

Now the 19th-ranked Sooners — 5-2 and winners of four consecutive Big 12 Conference games — can take next weekend off and focus on a demanding finishing stretch.

Up next: No. 14 Oklahoma State in two weeks. That one, too, will be played in Norman.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler endured a little self-inflicted pain by hitting Kansas with 212 yards on 15-of-27 passing with one touchdown and one interception, but this game belonged once again to running back Rhamondre Stevenson and the OU defense.

Stevenson — back just last week from a six-game, 11-month suspension — turned in his first 100-yard game since hanging 109 on the Jayhawks (on just five carries) last year in Lawrence.

Stevenson also led the Sooners in receiving with four catches for 60 yards.

Meanwhile the Oklahoma defense piled up nine quarterback sacks and 10 tackles for loss as well as two interceptions. Ronnie Perkins — like Stevenson, suspended from the last six games until last week’s blowout win at Texas Tech — had 1 1/2 sacks, and Nik Bonitto had three.

KU quarterback Jalon Daniels finished the game 11-of-31 passing for 115 yards with two interceptions. He left with an undisclosed injury late in the fourth quarter.

OU finished with 540 yards total offense and 31 first downs, while KU managed just 246 yards and 16 first downs. The Jayhawks' only touchdown — a Miles Kendrick pass to Amauri Pesek-Hickson — came on the last play of the game.

Rattler wasn’t going the distance in a lopsided win over KU anyway, but his day ended prematurely after he took off on a second-quarter scramble and ran over a KU defender at the goal line.

Rattler got the touchdown that put OU up 21-0, but he lowered his shoulder and took a hard hit from safety Ricky Thomas. On the Sooners’ next drive, Rattler took himself out.

He came back after halftime and played two series, but clearly wasn’t throwing the football with his usual zip and accuracy. OU’s medical staff seemed focused on Rattler’s left hip.

Tanner Mordecai replaced Rattler and completed 7-of-8 passes for 128 yards, including a fourth-quarter touchdown throw to Marvin Mims.

That was Mims’ seventh TD catch of the season, tying the school’s freshman record set four years ago by CeeDee Lamb.

Tight end Austin Stogner caught three passes for 75 yards but took a hard hit on his legs on his third catch and limped off the field just before halftime. Stogner came out in full uniform for the third quarter and stood on the sideline, but then headed to the locker room early in the third quarter and didn’t play again after the big hit.

On the play before his touchdown run, Rattler threw into the end zone for Jadon Haselwood, but a pass interference penalty against KU’s Gavin Potter prevented what would have been a triumphant moment for Haselwood — playing in his first game of the season after suffering an offseason knee injury in April.

Haselwood, one of three 5-star receivers in the Sooners’ 2019 class, did catch a 33-yard pass from Mordecai in the third quarter.

Rattler’s 20-yard TD throw to Stogner put the Sooners on the scoreboard after Tre Brown’s interception ended KU’s first possession, and Stevenson’s 13-yard run gave the Sooners a 14-0 lead late in the first quarter.

Brendan Radley-Hiles also had a first-half interception, but had the ball stripped and fumbled it back to the Jayhawks.

Marcus Major and freshman quarterback Chandler Morris scored rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Gabe Brkic connected on two field goals: a 40-yarder in the second quarter, and 50-yarder early in the third quarter.

