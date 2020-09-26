SI.com
AllSooners
OU-Kansas State: Q1 Report

John. E. Hoover

NORMAN — No. 3-ranked Oklahoma opened Big 12 Conference play Saturday morning against Kansas State on a down note: quarterback Spencer Rattler threw his first career interception.

That vibe didn’t last long.

The Sooner defense forced a quick three-and-out, and Rattler engineered an 83-yard touchdown drive — he capped it with a deft throw to Marvin Mims for the score — to put OU up 7-0 with 5:29 to play in the first quarter.

OU started out with a nearly full complement of players — a drastic change from the season-opener two weeks ago, when 17 Sooners sat out for COVID-related reasons. This time, only two players on the two-deep were not suited up.

Screen Shot 2020-09-26 at 11.45.56 AM

OU converted 4-of-4 third downs on its first two possessions.

Lincoln Riley opened the game with a reverse handoff to Charleston Rambo that netted 21 yards. Rattler hit Jeremiah Hall over the middle for 8 yards on third-and-3 to keep the drive alive.

Two plays later, however, Rattler’s pick was batted in the air at the line of scrimmage and caught by linebacker Elijah Sullivan.

Quarterback Skylar Thompson, who ran for four touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 48-41 upset of the Sooners last year in Manhattan, scrambled on third down but was brought down short of the marker by linebacker DaShaun White.

On OU’s next possession, Riley appeared to favor safe, short throws — screen passes and check-downs — and Rattler finally got going. He threw 23 yards to Austin Stogner on second-and-8, 13 yards to Stogner on third-and-4, and 8 yards to T.J. Pledger on second-and-9 before Pledger took a direct snap for the first down.

Then, on third-and-10 from the 11, Rattler got time to throw, stepped up in the pocket, slid to his right and found Mims wide open in the back of the end zone.

Kicker Gabe Brkic — out last game for COVID-related reasons — came on and kicked his first extra point of the season.

Kansas State’s second possession also ended in a three-and-out, making five consecutive quarters the opponent has not converted a third-down (Missouri State was 0-for-11).

Rattler finished the quarter 11-of-12 for 108 yards.

