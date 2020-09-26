OU-Kansas State: Q3 Report

NORMAN — No. 3-ranked Oklahoma extended a two-touchdown halftime lead to 28-7 on — what else — a Spencer Rattler touchdown throw.

But the third quarter wasn’t all good for the Sooners.

With 6:35 left in the third, Rattler slid away from pressure and fired to Jeremiah Hall, who caught the ball in coverage, lost his helmet, then stood up and shouted “Let’s go!” to the crowd before flipping the ball to the official.

Replay confirmed Hall’s catch — but the stats confirmed Rattler’s remarkable efficiency: the completion was his 23rd on 25 throws, for 270 yards and four touchdowns.

In fact, none of Rattler’s first 25 throws actually hit the ground. The two that weren’t completed were intercepted — one on a batted ball at the line of scrimmage, the other on a deep ball that got hung up in the wind.

Marvin Mims caught two touchdowns, Drake Stoops caught one, and Hall’s TD grab was his fourth career TD reception.

That drive — 5 plays, 87 yards — was sparked by the return of center and captain Creed Humphrey, who missed most of the previous possession while athletic trainers tended to him on the sideline. They stretched Humphrey’s legs as he drank several sports drinks. His knee braces were removed while he lay on the sideline grass, but he soon got back up, grabbed his helmet and had his braces put back on.

The drive without Humphrey ended on a fourth-and-1 play on which Rattler tried to execute a quarterback sneak, but the K-State defense stuffed Oklahoma’s offensive line and Rattler’s run was spotted short of the line to gain.



After Hall’s TD grab, K-State needed just three plays to cut the Sooners’ lead to 28-14.

Skylar Thompson slipped a short throw to Deuce Vaughn out of the backfield, and Vaughn made one defender miss on his way to a 77-yard gain to the OU 1-yard line. Thompson sneaked across two plays later to make it a two-score game.

The long play added up to nearly half of K-State’s offensive output to that point — 77 of the Wildcats’ 185 total yards.

The 14-point lead quick swelled back to 21, however, when T.J. Pledger picked up a blitz that allowed Spencer Rattler to escape the pocket and find Drake Stoops deep down the right sideline behind the K-State secondary.

Stoops finished the play with a 51-yard gain and set up Seth McGowan’s 5-yard TD run that put Oklahoma ahead 35-14 with 2:46 left in the quarter.

The Oklahoma defense, however, wasn’t close to done.

Thompson dropped back to pass, felt no pressure and calmly found Keyon Mozee deep down the left sideline behind Bryan Mead. Mozee took off on a 78-yard gain before Fields chased him down at the Sooner 2-yard line.

Thompson’s second TD sneak made it 35-21 with 1:26 to play in the quarter.

The quarter got no better when Seth McGowan fumbled on the next drive after a hard hit by K-State’s Jahron McPherson and Wildcats defensive lineman Drew Wiley recovered.

Thompson’s short throw over the middle to Vaughn on third-and-7 picked up the first down, but Vaughn broke four tackles and popped a 35-yard gain to the OU 15-yard line on the final play of the quarter.

