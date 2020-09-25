OU-Kansas State: Three keys to the game

Step up

Oklahoma played nine true freshmen in its opener against Missouri State. That probably won't be the case this time — unless COVID numbers are up again, that is.

OU also played a bunch of redshirt freshmen against the Bears — most notably quarterback Spencer Rattler. Rattler’s day was virtually effortless. He was on target with 16 of his 17 throws, ran the ball only once and didn’t play after halftime.

But this is Big 12 Conference play. Rattler’s receivers figure to be covered a little better by K-State defensive backs. And there may be times he needs to pull the ball down and get positive yardage on the ground. Rattler got sacked three times last game by holding the ball a little too long. He’ll need to grow from that and be more decisive.

Spencer Rattler Ben Coldagelli / OU Athletics

He’ll have less time to throw, too. All-Big 12 defensive end Wyatt Hubert is back for his junior season bigger (270 pounds) and better than ever. It was Hubert who had two tackles for loss, a quarterback sack and two pressures on Jalen Hurts last year in Manhattan.

Weakside linebacker Elijah Sullivan also had two tackles for loss and a sack in the Wildcats’ 48-41 upset last season and, paired with middle linebacker Justin Hughes (out all of 2019 with a knee injury), the K-State ‘backers are formidable.

In the secondary, nickel safety Will Jones might be the fastest player on the team; corner A.J. Parker had three interceptions in eight games before a season-ending injury; safety Wayne Jones (reportedly removed from K-State’s opener with concussion symptoms) was fourth on the team with 57 tackles in 2019, and safety Jahron McPherson is the unit’s leader and team’s “biggest competitor,” according to Hubert.

This is a different kind of fight. Is Oklahoma ready?

Line dancing

Junior college transfer Perrion Winfrey has been called an “alpha” on the defensive line by his position coach, and he showed why against Missouri State as he owned real estate in the Bears’ backfield all night. He was virtually unblockable, and when he was double-teamed, that freed up his teammates to make plays.

Reggie Grimes Joshua R. Gateley / Pool

Isaiah Thomas started at defensive end and was aggressive and disruptive as he played both the end and the tackle position. Big 12 defensive newcomer of the year LaRon Stokes started at tackle and has experience at end. Both can expect much tougher competition this week.

What’s intriguing: three players at this position — Marcus Stripling, Jordan Kelley and Kori Roberson — missed the opener. If they’re able to return this week, they’ll be needed as the d-line rotation needs to grow.

If they (or others) can’t go, there will be another call for true freshman defensive end Reggie Grimes (one sack against Missouri State), redshirt freshman Joseph Wete (one tackle) and juco transfer sophomore Josh Ellison, among others.

Reach for the Skylar

K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson played the game of his life last year in the shocking upset in Manhattan.

He completed 18-of-28 passes for 213 yards and ran 13 times for 56 yards and four touchdowns.

Skylar Thompson vs. Oklahoma Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

He created magic on third down, was elusive in the pass rush and was fearless in the clutch — and Oklahoma had no answers.

This year, Thompson has fewer weapons around him. Running backs James Gilbert and Jordon Brown are gone. Dalton Schoen is gone. Joshua Youngblood is coming off quarantine.

But Thompson is a senior, and he’s the real deal. The more that’s put on his shoulders, the better he’ll play.

Oklahoma’s linebacker corps of DaShaun White, Brian Asamoah, Nik Bonitto, Jon-Michael Terry and David Ugwoegbu need to be aware of Thompson’s moxie and his mobility. The starting lineup that included two rush linebackers (Bonitto and Terry) was new, but Alex Grinch said it was productive and it may be needed against a player like Thompson.

