OU Left Out of Top 4 in Pat Forde's Preseason Top 25

The Oklahoma Sooners debuted at No. 5 in Pat Forde’s preseason Top 25.

Checking in behind top-rated Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia, Sports Illustrated’s Forde said OU must “prove on the field it can bridge the gap between national championship contenders and pretenders.”

Forde mentioned the star studded offense, but again asked questions of the Sooner defense.

“A long-suspect defense showed strides late in 2020 but still has to prove itself over the course of a full season,” Forde said.

But the defense wasn’t the root of the problems for Oklahoma in 2020.

An underperforming offensive line, paired with a lack of depth at running back while running back Rhamondre Stevenson was suspended, put all the pressure on newly minted starter Spencer Rattler.

Oklahoma dropped their first two conference games as Rattler continually turned the ball over, setting his defense up in bad spots.

After getting benched in the first half against Texas, Rattler made great strides taking care of the football, and flashed the potential which prompted Lincoln Riley to offer him all those years ago.

The only major loss from last year’s defense, which was excellent, was Ronnie Perkins. But the projected development of Isaiah Thomas, Perrion Winfrey and Nik Bonitto in OU’s pass rush should paper over that loss and thrust the Oklahoma defensive line into the limelight as one of the premier units in the country.

Forde correctly assessed that the Sooners lack a marquee non-conference game, as the slate of Tulane, Western Carolina and Nebraska fails to inspire, meaning they’ll have to be close to perfect in Big 12 play to return to the College Football Playoff.

Only two other Big 12 schools made the top 25, Iowa State at No. 7 and Texas at No. 23, meaning there is no reason why OU shouldn’t be playing for their seventh straight conference title in Arlington come December.

