OU-Missouri State: Our Picks

John. E. Hoover

Staff Picks

John E. Hoover, Publisher

Missouri State has some impressive physical talent and a handful of former FBS players and/or recruits, including quarterback Jaden Johnson. And they have a coach in Bobby Petrino who’s coached in the NFL, at the Power 5 level and even mentored a Heisman Trophy winner. These are not the same Bears that went 1-10 last year. That said, Oklahoma will treat this opponent appropriately. As long as the offensive line stays healthy, OU will run at will. Spencer Rattler is eager to impress early in his career. The receiver corps has a lot to prove. And Alex Grinch’s Speed D will look much more competent in Year 2.

FINAL: OU 64, Missouri State 10

Parker Thune, Deputy Editor

I’m predicting a shutout. Yep, you read that correctly. The Sooners are coming off a third straight season culminating in a CFP trip, while the Bears are fresh off a 1-10 campaign at the FCS level. This is as much of a mismatch as is conceivable. I’d frankly be shocked if Missouri State crosses midfield on Oklahoma, and I expect Lincoln Riley to empty the bench by the third quarter. I’ll be curious to see how much run Riley gives Reggie Grimes, Marvin Mims and some of the other talented freshmen. In what amounts to a tune-up game, it’s a perfect opportunity to ease the newbies into collegiate action.

FINAL: OU 66, Missouri State 0

Caroline Grace Estes, Contributor

The 21 points might come as a surprise but hear me out. There is no guarantee that football season will run the entire course. I think Lincoln Riley will be smart and pull his starters early in the game, possibly even removing them from the sideline in order to limit exposure to COVID-19. With the young players out on the field for the first time I expect small mistakes that will allow Missouri State to score their 21 points. Overall, there is no question I believe this game will be used for as many learning purposes as possible.

FINAL: OU 56, Missouri State 21

