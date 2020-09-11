OU-Missouri State: Three Keys to the Game

Baby Rattler

Assuming all of Oklahoma’s COVID testing this week came out favorably, quarterback Spencer Rattler is scheduled to make his first collegiate start against Missouri State.

Spencer Rattler OU Athletics

It’s a big event. Each of Lincoln Riley’s previous three quarterbacks at Oklahoma had started for Power 5 programs. Rattler’s only experience is mop-up duty in three games last season.

Rattler said he embraces the lofty expectations and external pressure. That’s good, because Fox Sports projected him as the 2020 Heisman winner.

This game will be a route. So don’t get excited about any 2-yard checkdowns that Rattler’s receivers turn into long gains. Don’t go crazy if he throws it deep and his target is completely uncovered. It’s Missouri State. Those are going to happen no matter who’s playing quarterback.

Instead, as multiple receivers likely will be open on every pass, watch to see if Rattler throws it to the right receiver — the one who’s the most open, or the open one who presents the most advantageous outcome. That will be the best indicator he’s ready to take over this offense.

Freshmen sensations

Forget the new four-game redshirt rule. It’s 2020. Everybody’s eligible every game. The NCAA says all fall athletes can play in 2020 and not have it count against their overall eligibility. That means this year’s seniors can come back next year. It also means this year’s freshmen will be freshmen again next year.

Andrew Raym OU Athletics

So, aside from injuries, quarantine or guys just not being physically ready to play college football, Lincoln Riley has nothing holding him back from playing the entire freshman class.

Again, it’s Missouri State. So that would probably happen anyway. But any time Riley is thinking about inserting a freshman, he will see no red lights.

So who will it be? Who are this year’s freshmen sensations?

On offense, if there are no hangups with positive COVID tests or contact tracing, Anton Harrison is scheduled to start at left tackle, and Andrew Raym is the top backup at left guard. Marvin Mims is the backup at Z receiver and is down for the first look at punt returner.

On defense, three rookies are behind Tre Brown at cornerback: Joshua Eaton, D.J. Graham and Kendall Dennis. Brynden Walker is a likelihood to see time at rush linebacker, Shane Whitter will get in at weakside linebacker and Reggie Grimes probably plays the majority of snaps in the second half. Bryson Washington has been talked up by his teammates this preseason and figures to be a contender for time at free safety.

To reiterate: this is all subject to quarantine availability.

Defensive Line Up

We know defensive tackle/end Jalen Redmond has opted out for the 2020 season. We also know defensive end Ronnie Perkins’ suspension from the bowl game probably continues.

Perrion Winfrey and Calvin Thibodeaux OU Athletics

What we don’t know is who will emerge from the remaining group that is able to take the field on Saturday.

Defensive tackle/end LaRon Stokes was Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year last year and will get a lot more snaps with Redmond sitting out. And Perrion Winfrey was the top junior college noseguard in the country in 2019, and has won the starting job at OU. D-line coach Calvin Thibodeaux said those two have emerged as the alphas. That’s huge.

Will Isaiah Thomas step up from Perkins’ shadow? The fourth-year junior could have ample opportunity. Is sophomore Marcus Stripling ready for a bigger role there, or do true freshman Reggie Grimes’ tantalizing pash-rush skills push him into action?

Do redshirt freshman Kori Roberson and third-year sophomore Jordan Kelley have what it takes to give Winfrey a substantial rest?

Does juco transfer Josh Ellison not miss a beat when Stokes comes out?

And will guys be able to shift over and play other positions in a pinch? That’s what Thibodeaux and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch have described this preseason — now, how does it all play out? Could rush linebackers like Jon-Michael Terry or Joseph Wete or Brynden Walker, or middle linebacker David Ugwoegbu spin down to end or even tackle in passing situations?

