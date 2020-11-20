SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

OU-OSU: Our Picks

John. E. Hoover

Staff Picks

John Hoover

Lincoln Riley is 5-0 against Oklahoma State mostly because the Sooners have had better players. That gap has closed considerably in 2020, but has this series gotten to the point where Oklahoma expects to win — and, more importantly, Oklahoma State expects to lose? Talent matters, but so does attitude. This OSU team is good enough to win, but do they believe they can? If the Sooners go turnover-free on offense and don’t give up catastrophic plays on special teams, they have enough talent on the field to withstand big performances by Tylan Wallace and Chuba Hubbard. The Sooners’ defensive line has a chance to dominate toe-to-toe, so expect Mike Gundy and OC Kasey Dunn to get creative on offense, and watch out for DC Jim Knowles dialing up clever blitzes in timely situations.

FINAL: Oklahoma 28, Oklahoma State 20

Parker Thune

This is a prove-it game for the Pokes, and I believe it’s going to prove that they’re no better than a middle-of-the-road team when all is said and done. Ronnie Perkins and the Oklahoma defensive front will bottle up Chuba Hubbard and force at least one turnover from Spencer Sanders. I believe Rhamondre Stevenson gets a huge workload as Oklahoma looks to dominate the time-of-possession battle, and Spencer Rattler turns in an unspectacular yet efficient performance through the air. The Sooners will pull away in the second half, and I’ll make a bit of a bolder prediction: Oklahoma scores a non-offensive touchdown for the first time all season Saturday night.

FINAL: Oklahoma 41, Oklahoma State 21

Caroline Grace Estes

The biggest question is: will the OU defense be able to stop Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace? When you break it down player for player, I don’t think Oklahoma can beat out this position. OSU is traveling to Norman, which I see causing some trouble and in result, it will be a tight game. I think the Sooners have made big improvements over the past couple of weeks and had some convincing wins, but Bedlam is a true test of who will be the better team and the Cowboys will come out on top.

FINAL: Oklahoma State 35, Oklahoma 32

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OU-OSU: Three Keys to the Game

Pressure Spencer Sanders ... Avoid mistakes from Spencer Rattler ... Feed Rhamondre Stevenson

John. E. Hoover

OU-Oklahoma State: One Big Thing

Oklahoma winning (and Oklahoma State losing) at some point began to perpetuate itself, and now Bedlam is the most one-side in-state college football series in the country

John. E. Hoover

Spencer vs. Spencer: How Rattler and Sanders have grown up in 2020 and are leading the Bedlam rivals

Both Sooner and Cowboy quarterbacks have been faced with a major challenge this season, and both have responded well

John. E. Hoover

by

Altoid

Marcus Stripling making a push for more snaps on the edge: "It’s clicking for him"

Stripling has TFL in three straight games despite limited snaps: "It’s clicking for him"

Parker Thune

Lincoln Riley named to Bobby Dodd Trophy midseason watch list

Oklahoma Sooners head coach is one of 19 total coaches, including four from the Big 12, named to watch list

Parker Thune

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 29

Hoover and Thune dive into the matchups key to winning Bedlam, reveal Lincoln Riley's secret weapon, and look ahead to the Big 12's sketchy finishing stretch

John. E. Hoover

With Bedlam a tight one, Oklahoma must exploit its one significant matchup advantage: OSU's offensive line

Nik Bonitto, Ronnie Perkins and the rest of the Sooner DL need to dominate OSU up front

John. E. Hoover

Grant Calcaterra lands at Auburn

Former Oklahoma Sooners TE Grant Calcaterra will now play for Auburn Tigers

John. E. Hoover

Alex Grinch: Bedlam matchup "as challenging as it will be for us this year"

Oklahoma Sooners defensive coordinator getting his unit ready to face two of the nation's premier skill-position players in Chube Hubbard and Tylan Wallace

Parker Thune

Rhamondre Stevenson's idol? His own position coach, DeMarco Murray

Oklahoma Sooners running back says he grew up rooting for the Dallas Cowboys and fell in love with his future coach's running style

Parker Thune