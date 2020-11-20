OU-OSU: Our Picks

John Hoover

Lincoln Riley is 5-0 against Oklahoma State mostly because the Sooners have had better players. That gap has closed considerably in 2020, but has this series gotten to the point where Oklahoma expects to win — and, more importantly, Oklahoma State expects to lose? Talent matters, but so does attitude. This OSU team is good enough to win, but do they believe they can? If the Sooners go turnover-free on offense and don’t give up catastrophic plays on special teams, they have enough talent on the field to withstand big performances by Tylan Wallace and Chuba Hubbard. The Sooners’ defensive line has a chance to dominate toe-to-toe, so expect Mike Gundy and OC Kasey Dunn to get creative on offense, and watch out for DC Jim Knowles dialing up clever blitzes in timely situations.

FINAL: Oklahoma 28, Oklahoma State 20

Parker Thune

This is a prove-it game for the Pokes, and I believe it’s going to prove that they’re no better than a middle-of-the-road team when all is said and done. Ronnie Perkins and the Oklahoma defensive front will bottle up Chuba Hubbard and force at least one turnover from Spencer Sanders. I believe Rhamondre Stevenson gets a huge workload as Oklahoma looks to dominate the time-of-possession battle, and Spencer Rattler turns in an unspectacular yet efficient performance through the air. The Sooners will pull away in the second half, and I’ll make a bit of a bolder prediction: Oklahoma scores a non-offensive touchdown for the first time all season Saturday night.

FINAL: Oklahoma 41, Oklahoma State 21

Caroline Grace Estes

The biggest question is: will the OU defense be able to stop Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace? When you break it down player for player, I don’t think Oklahoma can beat out this position. OSU is traveling to Norman, which I see causing some trouble and in result, it will be a tight game. I think the Sooners have made big improvements over the past couple of weeks and had some convincing wins, but Bedlam is a true test of who will be the better team and the Cowboys will come out on top.

FINAL: Oklahoma State 35, Oklahoma 32

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.