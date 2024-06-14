All Sooners

OU PD Releases Case Report for Oklahoma Sophomore DB Makari Vickers

Two days after Sooners' defensive back Makari Vickers was arrested, the University of Oklahoma Police Department has released a case report for the incident.

Oklahoma defensive back Makari Vickers
Oklahoma defensive back Makari Vickers / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY
On Friday afternoon, Sooners on SI obtained documents detailing the charges against Oklahoma defensive back Makari Vickers following his arrest.

According to the OU Police Department's case report, Vickers was arrested at 12:58 a.m. on Wednesday morning and charged with one count of driving under the influence and one count of possession of marijuana.

Vickers was arrested in the 3300 Block of Chautauqua Ave. in Norman while driving his own vehicle, according to the report.

On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Sooners on SI that Vickers had been arrested by OU PD and booked into Cleveland County, but did not disclose any additional details about the incident.

“We are aware of the matter and it is being addressed internally,” an athletics department spokesperson told Sooners on SI on Wednesday.

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 193 pounds, Vickers came to Oklahoma as a 4-star recruit from Munroe High School in Quincy, FL. As a true freshman, the 19-year-old played in eight games, tallying eight tackles and one pass breakup.

