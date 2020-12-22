OU players say they're 'extremely close' to winning national championship in 2021

Creed Humphrey, Spencer Rattler and others say the team that's two plays from being unbeaten "is talented enough to win the national championship" next year

Oklahoma has seen what a national championship roster looks like.

Unfortunately for the Sooners, it looked like a 63-28 beatdown last year at the hands of LSU — one of the greatest single seasons by a team in college football history.

These Sooners also have seen what national title game greatness looks like in 2018 and 2017, as well, with a razor thin loss to Georgia and an 11-point loss to Alabama — who both went on to lose in the championship game.

So, knowing what it looks like, how close might the Sooners be in 2021?

“Extremely close,” quarterback Spencer Rattler on Tuesday during a media video conference. “We’re right there. We’ve got the players to do it. We’ve got the coaches to coach it. We’ve got the mindset, especially going into this next season.

“I can promise you, it’s going to be — it’s going to be a great team. We’ve got a chance to do some big things here that haven’t been done in a long time.”

That’s a lot to ponder.

OU’s last national championship was 20 years ago now. Rattler was born on Sept. 28 of that season, two days before Bob Stoops’ second OU team slopped to an easy win over Kansas, and nine days before the Sooners’ famous Red October run began — and way before anyone in Norman began harboring notions of a national championship.

Could it be a Sooner Run in ’21?

“I think this team is talented enough to win a national championship next year,” said center Creed Humphrey.

Humphrey is at the center, literally, of what has to happen for Oklahoma to win its eighth national title. OU’s best players — like Humphrey, like Ronnie Perkins, like Rhamondre Stevenson — probably need to be in uniform next year. (Stevenson is a senior but because of the NCAA granting an extra season of eligibility due to COVID, seniors can return next year if they want.)

If guys like that choose the NFL instead, Lincoln Riley’s attempt to win it all next year gets a lot harder.

Make no mistake, the Sooners will be loaded in 2021. But loaded enough to take down the best of the best? Loaded enough to outrun Clemson or Alabama or Ohio State?

“I think next year will probably be our most complete team that I’ve seen since I’ve been here,” Humphrey said. “So that’s really exciting to see. I think there’s a lot of talent on that roster next year. So I think it stacks up pretty good.”

Skeptics might need a reminder: although this Oklahoma team goes into its Cotton Bowl showdown against Florida with two losses, this is a young, rebuilding team that is literally two plays away from being undefeated. If just one of those two plays goes in Oklahoma’s favor, the No. 6-ranked Sooners are probably back in this year’s College Football Playoff field.

“I think we have a lot of guys returning that were a key part of this team on both sides of the ball,” said H-back Jeremiah Hall. “And so when you have that many guys returning, especially a key position such as quarterback and most of our offensive guys, most of our defensive guys, that just puts you in a position in terms of experience to be able to go and compete.”

The transfer portal is always open, and the NFL Draft may be too alluring for some. Also, injuries, COVID, opt-outs and life all happen. But this Oklahoma roster is set to return starters at nine positions on offense and 10 on defense. That should be enticing.

Rattler, a redshirt freshman, is the trigger man on offense, and he’s emblematic of this year’s team overall: he had two chances to lead his team to a tying or winning score against Kansas State and Iowa State in back-to-back weeks, but he threw an interception both times.

Like his teammates, Rattler is playing a different level of football now than he was then.

“Our goal going into next year — after finishing out this bowl game — is just an attack mindset,” Rattler said, “have that swagger about us, that energy about us, and just know how we have to prepare and go into each game from start to the finish of the season.”

“I feel like we’re very close,” said cornerback Tre Norwood. “ … I feel like the ceiling is still very high, and I’m very excited to see.”

“You know,” said Hall, “here at the University of Oklahoma, every year we’re talking about competing for a national championship. So that just adds an advantage for us in terms of having guys back, being familiar with this offense, having guys back who have played in big games and are ready for moments like that.

“ … I do believe that we have a chance to go compete for a natty next year.”

