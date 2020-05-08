OU Interim President: 'Belief Right Now is There Will Be Sports in the Fall'

Oklahoma interim president Joe Harroz said Friday that “the intent is to have, and the belief right now is that there will be sports in the fall.”

Speaking during the scheduled OU Board of Regents meeting, Harroz said there were still many questions to be worked through but said the university administration is doing that “in a very aggressive way.”

Harroz said a phased re-opening of the Norman campus will begin on May 11.

(SKIP TO 1:53:53 for Harroz' comments)

“The touchstone during all of this,” Harroz said, “is to engage in communication at every turn, whether the news is good news or bad news.”

Financially, OU has experienced a lot of bad news.

Harroz described multiple economic challenges OU faced long before the Coronavirus hit. He said the Norman campus has lost $4.2 million and the OU Health Sciences Center is down $10.5 million in fiscal year 2020. He also said freshmen enrollment for 2020 was trending down (currently 2-3 percent, he said), although not near the national average (15 percent).

“Coming into this crisis, there was already structural instability,” Harroz said. “ … And it’s not as though any university is immune to this.”

Harroz said the university is undergoing a retrofit of sorts to comply with and even exceed CDC and other health guidelines. For instance, he wants touchless fixtures in every campus restroom, as well as state-of-the-art air purifiers and new kinds of filtration technology.

“It is expensive,” Harroz said. “It is worth every penny of it.”

Eventually, his opening statements turned to football.

“A question on everybody’ mind is what about athletics,” Harroz said. “We do not control our destiny with athletics. We’re part of a conference and part of the NCAA, and I can tell you, we are working on it daily.

“The intent is to have, and the belief right now is that there will be sports in the fall. The question, in what form and exactly how, is a question being worked out daily — for which there are not bright and clear answers at this moment. It is a serious work in progress. It is important and material.

We’re working with our athletic director, we’re working with — because football is our revenue sport, working w (head coach) Lincoln Riley, we’re working w the Big 12 Conference comissioner, we’re working with NCAA. A lot of conversation going on.

“Obviously, a deep desire to have it this fall, and intention to have it this fall. But there are so many specifics that are just now being worked through that there is not clarity over how exactly it will occur. But it’s being worked on in a very aggressive way.”

