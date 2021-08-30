OU Recruiting Spotlight: Inniss, Brown Star as the New Season Kicks Off

A pair of Oklahoma commits put on a show as high school football returned across the country this past weekend.

Finally, football is back.

After an offseason with plenty of unseen twists and turns, from unexpected roster churn in Norman to the rapid developments which saw Oklahoma and Texas accept invitations to the SEC, high schools across the country officially put an end to “talking season”.

As Week 0 action kicked off from coast to coast, plenty of future Sooners showed out.

Each week, SI Sooners will take a look at the week’s top performers, as well as dish on the prospects that our staff got eyes on first hand in our weekly Recruiting Spotlight.

OK Preps

Owasso's Chris McClellan lived in the backfield against Edmond Santa Fe in Week 0 action Ryan Chapman / SI Sooners

Oklahoma high school football rung in the new year on the gridiron in style, and SI Sooners was able to get up close and get eyes on OU 2023 tight end commit Luke Hasz, as well as Chris McClellan, a defensive line target of the Sooners who has garnered national attention over the offseason.

McClellan and Hasz both had rather pedestrian nights on paper, though that was merely a product of their circumstances.

Hasz was rarely targeted during Bixby’s 69-14 beatdown of visiting Mansfield Timberview. Still, Hasz will have plenty of time to continue to impress over the next two years, as he said he’s 100 percent locked in with the Sooners.

On the other side of the state, McClellan also had a quiet night, though that was a result of Edmond Santa Fe’s game planning.

Rarely did any plays get run in McClellan’s direction, and Edmond Santa Fe often moved the pocket to ensure that their quarterback wouldn’t be a sitting duck as McClellan closed in.

Still, McClellan showed off his speed and strength, often overpowering the tackle he was lined up in front of, and he was able to collapse the pocket on two occasions when the offensive play call permitted it.

A nice pair of touchdown catches from OU commit turned Oklahoma State Cowboy pledge Talyn Shettron kept the game close early on, but the Rams proved to be too much as McClellan helped Owasso overpower Edmond Santa Fe 45-22.

Brown Lights Up Texas

Raleek Brown is already getting used to lighting up scoreboards south of the Red River.

In an early-season showcase, Brown’s Mater Dei Monarchs, ranked No. 1 in the MaxPreps national rankings, paid a visit to the No. 13-ranked Duncanville Panthers.

Rated the No. 3 slot prospect in the country by Sports Illustrated All-American, Brown made his mark at running back for the Monarchs, starting the game off with a 76-yard house call early on in the game.

Regardless of if Brown plays running back or in the slot for the Sooners, his ability to make players miss and run away from the competition in the open field will ensure that he gets plenty of snaps, as the sky is the limit in Lincoln Riley’s offense.

Brown’s Monarchs had a dominate day at the office as a whole, downing Duncanville 45-3.

It’s Showtime

Oklahoma’s newest commit put on a show on Saturday.

Brandon Inniss, the top rated receiver in the 2023 class by 247 Sports and Rivals, starred even though his team fell 29-21 to Treasure Coast High School in Florida.

The 5-star receiver hauled in nine catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns, a dominant performance as he continued to show why nearly every top program in the country has been recruiting him so heavily.

Inniss continues to utilize his 6-foot-0, 190-pound frame with excellent speed, getting clocked running a 4.68 40-yard dash at The Opening two years ago, to torment opposing secondaries and get into the end zone game after game.