In their own words: OU players and coaches sum up 33-14 win over TCU

Oklahoma's 33-14 win over TCU on Saturday was, in a word, routine. The Sooners appeared in control from start to finish, overcoming a brief second-quarter malaise that nearly saw the Horned Frogs pull within a field goal. Spencer Rattler's two long touchdown passes to Marvin Mims highlighted a strong (and turnover-free) offensive performance, while the defensive front seven held TCU quarterback Max Duggan to just 18 rushing yards on nine attempts.

It's easy to pick out plenty of positives and negatives from a viewer's perspective, but what stood out to the men on the field? Well, here's one quote from each player and coach that spoke to the media in the aftermath of the contest.

Wide receiver Theo Wease says the Sooners have taken leaps and bounds since their four-overtime win over Texas, but that they're still scratching the surface of their true potential as a team.

We've been putting in a lot of work these past two weeks. I definitely see us taking steps in the right direction. Definitely still have a lot of room for improvement. But we're definitely satisfied with what's going on right now.

For the second consecutive game, junior running back T.J. Pledger topped the century mark on the ground. He followed up his 131-yard, two-touchdown performance against Texas with 122 yards and a score against the Horned Frogs. In the wake of another big day, Pledger deferred the praise to Creed Humphrey and the offensive line.

I just think my O-line has done a tremendous job. I never fail to give credit to them. Them guys come out there every Saturday and they’re just doing their thing. I’m just so thankful to have the O-line I do, receivers blocking downfield. They make it easy for us backs, honestly. I think the O-line did a great job, receivers blocked downfield and you know, it showed today.

Inability to finish has become a recurring theme for the Sooners in 2020, especially on defense. However, that phenomenon didn't rear its head on Saturday, as TCU's only points of the second half came on a garbage-time touchdown in the final minutes. Defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas called it a "great feeling" to break that trend in Fort Worth.

Of course, we didn’t really say much about it, but it crossed our minds, like, OK. This is a similar situation we’ve been in during the last several games. Let’s not let what happen in those games before happen tonight. Obviously, we put our foot on the gas and ran away with it in the end. Great feeling to really close out a game. It builds up confidence for the next several games we have. We know now we can do it. Imagine if we do it at an even higher level. It was a big confidence booster the way we finished this game. It was really impressive for our defense.

Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has taken some heat in recent weeks for his unit's streaky performance. But from the opening kickoff to the final horn, the Sooners looked as competent defensively as they have all season. While Grinch doesn't believe his defense is shipshape just yet, he's encouraged by the improvements he witnessed Saturday.

When you identify a problem—every single one of us on this can identify the problem, but the key is, okay, how do we fix it? And so, I think you saw signs of it today. I do. I think the touchdown scored at the end, I mean, you're not convincing the guys that's a frustrating thing to give up seven points in the fourth quarter. But also understand the bulk of the second half, guys performed at a fairly high level. Always a work in progress, but no, it would be inappropriate to say that you didn't see progress today."

Rattler shares Grinch's sentiment, and the Sooners' redshirt freshman quarterback knows he has a much easier task when his defense keeps the opponent off the board.

“They definitely, they’re doing well right now. They almost - how many points did they score, 14? We’ll win a lot of games when the other team scores 14 points. Them being aggressive and us giving them looks in practice, and us competing, that definitely helps out with one another.”

Grinch employed a constantly revolving door of personnel on Saturday, and several reserves responded with huge performances. Cornerback Brendan Radley-Hiles is thoroughly impressed with Oklahoma's depth on defense, a quality that's becoming more evident as the season progresses.

Everybody's ready for their moment. You know? They're ready for their moment. When their's number's called, it's just about just accepting that this is your time, this is your moment and just playing football. When you all have been playing football since we were 5, 6 years old, it's just the same game, same guys, just a little sped up, little bit faster at the end of the day. Being ready for your moment and then actually doing it.

And finally, head coach Lincoln Riley believes the Sooners are on the verge of turning a corner.

I think we’ve got a lot of good things inside of us. I’m really proud of how we handled the bye week. I know I’ve hit on that so much. People are probably saying, ‘Why do you keep talking about that?’ But everything’s a challenge right now. Everything. It’s almost more of a challenge when you don’t have a game and don’t have all of the stuff surrounding a weekend, with all that we’re dealing with. Just really proud of how we handled that.

