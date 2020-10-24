OU-TCU: Q1 report

FORT WORTH — Oklahoma got off to another strong start on Saturday morning at TCU.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler hit two deep throws to Seth McGowan and Theo Wease to set up two scores and stake the Sooners to a 10-0 early lead.

T.J. Pledger powered through two tacklers on his way to a 12-yard touchdown run, and Gabe Brkic — who missed his last kick, a 31-yard game-winner against Texas — drilled a 40-yard field goal right down the middle.

McGowan caught a 43-yard deep ball from Rattler on a wheel route to set up Pledger’s TD, and Wease brought down a bomb over the middle to set up the field goal.

The Sooner defense also finished the quarter strong, forcing a three-and-out — TCU’s third punt of the day so far.

OU (2-2) came in having won six in a row against the Horned Frogs (1-2).

