OU-TCU, Q3 report

3rd quarter: OU 27, TCU 7

FORT WORTH — Maybe this time it'll hold up. Maybe.

Oklahoma extended a 10-point halftime lead Saturday against TCU to 27-7 in the third quarter on Marvin Mims' 61-yard touchdown bomb from Spencer Rattler.

Gabe Brkic’s 23-yard field goal midway through the quarter built the Sooners' lead to 20-7, and Rattler's heave and Mims' contested catch over a TCU defender gave the Sooners a comfortable cushion.

But OU has held comfortable leads in its previous three Big 12 Conference games, and ended up with two losses and a four-overtime win.

At Amon G. Carter Stadium, the Sooner defense forced a TCU three-and-out to start the second half, and OU drove 61 yards in 10 plays and used more than 5 1/2 minutes to build onto its lead.

Rattler hit Austin Stogner for 15 yards on second-and-16, and Rattler’s throw to Theo Wease covered 33 yards and put the Sooners at the 21. The drive stalled inside the Frogs’ 10-yard line, however, as T.J. Pledger and Rattler ran four times and only managed six yards.

TCU put together a drive on its next possession, but a personal foul on a blindside block wiped out a big gain and stuck the Frogs with a second-and-17 that led to a punt.

Pledger started the Sooners’ next drive with a 25-yard run.

Rattler didn’t have his most efficient performance, but his deep throws were on the money. He hit Mims for 61- and 50-yard touchdowns, and dropped perfect deep throws to Wease (44 and 33) and running back Seth McGowan (43).

Going into the fourth quarter, Rattler had completed 11-of-19 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

Oklahoma has built double-digit leads in all four of its Big 12 Conference games, and this sun-splashed early kickoff at Amon G. Carter Stadium was no different.

OU jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the second quarter on Rattler’s 50-yard touchdown pass to Mims, but TCU got on the scoreboard after a flash of Sooner defensive errors.

