SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

OU-TCU, Q3 report

John. E. Hoover

3rd quarter: OU 27, TCU 7

FORT WORTH — Maybe this time it'll hold up. Maybe.

Oklahoma extended a 10-point halftime lead Saturday against TCU to 27-7 in the third quarter on Marvin Mims' 61-yard touchdown bomb from Spencer Rattler.

Gabe Brkic’s 23-yard field goal midway through the quarter built the Sooners' lead to 20-7, and Rattler's heave and Mims' contested catch over a TCU defender gave the Sooners a comfortable cushion.

But OU has held comfortable leads in its previous three Big 12 Conference games, and ended up with two losses and a four-overtime win.

At Amon G. Carter Stadium, the Sooner defense forced a TCU three-and-out to start the second half, and OU drove 61 yards in 10 plays and used more than 5 1/2 minutes to build onto its lead.

Rattler hit Austin Stogner for 15 yards on second-and-16, and Rattler’s throw to Theo Wease covered 33 yards and put the Sooners at the 21. The drive stalled inside the Frogs’ 10-yard line, however, as T.J. Pledger and Rattler ran four times and only managed six yards.

TCU put together a drive on its next possession, but a personal foul on a blindside block wiped out a big gain and stuck the Frogs with a second-and-17 that led to a punt.

Pledger started the Sooners’ next drive with a 25-yard run.

Rattler didn’t have his most efficient performance, but his deep throws were on the money. He hit Mims for 61- and 50-yard touchdowns, and dropped perfect deep throws to Wease (44 and 33) and running back Seth McGowan (43).

Going into the fourth quarter, Rattler had completed 11-of-19 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

Oklahoma has built double-digit leads in all four of its Big 12 Conference games, and this sun-splashed early kickoff at Amon G. Carter Stadium was no different.

OU jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the second quarter on Rattler’s 50-yard touchdown pass to Mims, but TCU got on the scoreboard after a flash of Sooner defensive errors.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OU-TCU: Q2 report

Oklahoma Sooners-TCU Horned Frogs, second quarter report

John. E. Hoover

OU-TCU: Q1 report

Oklahoma Sooners-TCU Horned Frogs, first quarter report

John. E. Hoover

OU-TCU: Three Keys to the Game

Oklahoma Sooners vs. TCU Horned Frogs: Three keys to the game

John. E. Hoover

by

Noted

Sherri Coale praises "unflappable" Sooner women as season approaches

Oklahoma Sooners women's basketball coach says that her team has "accepted the challenge" amidst the unprecedented circumstances of COVID-19

Parker Thune

OU-TCU: Our Picks

Oklahoma Sooners vs. TCU Horned Frogs: Our Picks

John. E. Hoover

OU-TCU: One Big Thing

One big thing about the Oklahoma Sooners-TCU Horned Frogs game: Free the Three

John. E. Hoover

Sooners picked to finish 7th; Taylor Robertson earns preseason All-Big 12 accolades

OU's Taylor Robertson earns preseason All-Big 12 accolades

Kemper Ball

by

Maxwell1410

Commitment Watch: 2022 WR Talyn Shettron heavily considering Oklahoma

Highly regarded wide receiver prospect from Edmond Santa Fe to announce school of choice Saturday; Oklahoma Sooners among the contenders

Parker Thune

OL Stacey Wilkins no longer listed on Sooners' roster

Redshirt freshman offensive tackle has been removed from Oklahoma Sooners' online player database

Parker Thune

Oklahoma DB Woodi Washington was born in the CFP, then grew up in the Red River Rivalry

After his performances against LSU and Texas, Oklahoma Sooners coaches put their trust in DB Woodi Washington

John. E. Hoover