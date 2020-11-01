OU-Texas Tech: Q1 Report

LUBBOCK, TX — As expected, Oklahoma got two of its three suspended players back for Saturday’s Halloween night game against Texas Tech — and they made an immediate and significant impact as the Sooners bolted to a 21-7 lead.

Defensive end Ronnie Perkins and running back Rhamondre Stevenson returned from a six-game suspension — just what the NCAA mandated before last year’s bowl game after they failed a drug test — while wide receiver Trejan Bridges apparently remains suspended for undisclosed reasons.

Neither player started, but Perkins came in on the Sooners’ fifth defensive snap and made a touchdown-saving tackle and later contributed to a turnover, while Stevenson rushed for two touchdowns.

After the Red Raider took a 7-0 lead, Stevenson came in on OU’s third possession and ran for a 6-yard touchdown to tie the game. Stevenson’s last carry in an OU game — in overtime of the 2019 Big 12 Championship Game against Baylor — also was a touchdown.

On Tech’s next possession, Perkins easily beat his blocker and swallowed the running back on a play-action pass or run-pass option, and Tech quarterback Henry Colombi threw a pass behind his intended receiver, leading to a deflection interception by Tre Norwood — his first of two in the quarter.

On the next play, T.J. Pledger plowed in for a 2-yard touchdown and a 14-7 lead. Texas Tech punted, and OU quickly marched for another touchdown, this one a 1-yard smash by Stevenson.

The Red Raiders’ opening drive covered 75 yards and looked almost effortless, with gains of 22, 9, 11, and 28 before SaRodorick Thompson’s 5-yard touchdown run to the left corner.

Perkins pushed Thompson out of bounds after a 28-yard run, but nobody could stop him from reaching the pylon two plays later for a quick 7-0 lead.

Norwood’s first interception was his first since the 2018 season (he missed last year with a knee injury). He was one of two replacements in the starting lineup, as safety Delarrin Turner-Yell and wide receiver Charleston Rambo both missed Saturday’s game for COVID-related reasons, per an SI Sooners source. Freshman Marvin Mims got his first career start in place of Rambo.

Norwood actually intercepted passes on back-to-back Tech possessions, with his second one putting the Sooners in the red zone at the end of the quarter.

