OU-Texas: Three keys to the game

Run the football

By now, everyone knows the team that runs the football better in this series wins.

And by now, OU fans know that doesn’t bode well for their team.

Lincoln Riley’s offense led the Big 12 in rushing each of his first three seasons as head coach. Last year the Sooners averaged 6.0 yards per carry.

Seth McGowan Ty Russell / Pool photo

This year’s squad is averaging just 3.6 yards per carry and, at 122 yards per game, ranks ahead of only Kansas and Baylor in the Big 12.

Can OU generate a consistent, physical running attack against Texas? The Longhorns haven’t been special on defense, but they have been able to hold up at the point of attack, giving up just 127 yards per game on the ground and 3.5 per carry. That’s respectable.

Having Rhamondre Stevenson back would help — defensive end Ronnie Perkins reportedly had his suspension lifted and is set to return this week — but Stevenson still under suspension.

Marcus Major opened the year as the starter but has averaged only 2.8 yards per carry. T.J. Pledger has been RB1 throughout camp and in two of the three games, but he’s averaged only 3.7. Their inability to either find open space or break tackles has limited the offense.

Presuming the offensive line gets its act together and has its best game of the season, the bulk of the carries against Texas will fall to freshman Seth McGowan, who leads the Sooners at 60 yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry and had scored OU’s only two touchdowns this season on handoffs.

McGowan might need 22-25 touches against the Longhorns if the Oklahoma offense is going to succeed in this game.

Deep threats

Discount the 53- and 58-yard bombs against overmatched Missouri State in the opener and OU’s longest pass play this year was a 51-yard busted play to Drake Stoops. Next? A 38-yard reception by Theo Wease on the sideline against Missouri State, and a 37-yard screen pass to Seth McGowan.

Where has the deep ball gone?

Kansas State and Iowa State both utilized a lot of two-deep safety looks, which leaves open field underneath. Texas showed some two-deep against TCU last week but figures to also play plenty of one-safety sets with man-to-man coverage.

Marvin Mims Ty Russell / Pool photo

That means Spencer Rattler is going to have some opportunities to chuck it deep. Although two of Rattler’s four interceptions have come on deep balls, he definitely has the arm strength to exploit open spaces downfield.

The question becomes who is his target?

In the past four games against Texas, Dede Westbrook (71, 47 and 42 yards), Jeff Badet (54), Mark Andrews (59), Marquise Brown (77) and CeeDee Lamb (51) all reached the end zone from long distance, and most of those were deep throws.

Does Oklahoma have that guy on the roster this season? Could it be Charleston Rambo, who has just 13 catches and is averaging only 13.2 yards per catch? Or Marvin Mims, who has 11 receptions and averages just 13.1 yards per grab? Or Theo Howard (14.6 on seven catches), or Theo Wease (13.3 on seven)?

Someone’s going to need to step up.

Tackle, tackle, tackle

As missed tackles at Iowa State continued to pile up all night, the frustrations grew for both Sooner fans and Sooner coaches.

The Cyclones finished with more first downs (23-22), more rushing yards (135-114) and more total yards (417-414) because Oklahoma defenders almost never dropped the ballcarrier on first contact. Many times they whiffed entirely, and more than half of Iowa State’s offensive production came after contact.

That can’t happen against Texas, or the score will get ugly.

Xavier Hutchinson runs away from Jaden Davis Brian Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Can OU flip a switch in one week and suddenly gang tackle Texas ballcarriers, hit with purpose and with force, and just grab a fistful of jersey?

“So much of what we see is not necessarily guys out of position, but guys just kinda coming in out of control,” said Lincoln Riley. “It’s a fine line. To be a great tackler ... you’ve got to know when to have patience and you gotta know when to have aggression. Because if you’re too patient, guys will just go around you. But if you’re too aggressive, like we were many times against Iowa State, a good player is gonna make you miss. We’ve got to be a little bit more patient and trust our fundamentals more.”

As good as Breece Hall looked for the Cyclones last week, project OU’s penchant for missing tackles forward: junior Keaontay Ingram is 6-foot, 222 pounds and has electric speed. Sophomore Roschon Johnson is 6-2, 227 and has left defenders injured. And senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger is 6-3, 225 and feeds on contact.

And the Texas receiver corps is filled with big bodies: none of the 12 receivers on the two-deep are under 6-foot, and only three (two of those are backups) check in at less than 200 pounds.

If Oklahoma’s defense can fix its tackling problems, the Sooners can win the game. If not, they could get embarrassed.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.