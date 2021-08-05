OU Training Camp Preview: Chapman's Three Things to Watch

Three position battles, one at linebacker, one at corner and one in the receiver room, can shape how Oklahoma performs in 2021.

Thursday is OU Media Day, which marks the beginning of fall camp for Oklahoma as they begin their quest for that elusive eighth national title in program history.

With training camp getting underway Friday, the SI Sooners staff offers up three things they'll be watching for over the next month before the season gets underway on Sept. 4.

Who will start at inside linebacker?

David Ugwoegbu Ty Russell / OU Athletics

Brian Odom loves his linebacker room this year, and for good reason.

During spring ball, Odom said he has nine guys who return to the team this year with experience playing inside linebacker. That’s an eye-popping number, but two of those guys will have to separate to lock down a starting spot.

DaShaun White, Brian Asamoah and David Ugwoegbu all saw plenty of action a year ago, but a healthy Caleb Kelly along with the emergence of Shane Whitter toward the end of last season and things will get complicated.

Looking purely at athletic upside, if Asamoah and Ugwoegbu can take a step up in fall camp, the Sooners will have one of the rangiest duos in the country at middle linebacker, but Kelly and White’s experience will have a lot to say in the matter.

Which two corners will reign supreme?

Woodi Washington Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Woodi Washington and D.J. Graham gave OU fans a lot to be excited about down the home stretch last year. But with Jeremiah Criddell and Billy Bowman battling at the nickel spot, it looks like Washington and Graham will be dueling with Jaden Davis and Latrell McCutchin for reps at corner.

Davis’ experience shouldn’t be overlooked. Starting as a freshman, he’s taken his lumps and the state of the defensive back room continues to improve under Alex Grinch and Roy Manning, just look at Parnell Motley and Tre Brown.

But Washington and Graham fit the physical profile Grinch wants out of his DB’s — tall, long and fast.

There will be plenty of rotation on the back end, but two guys need to emerge as the go-to corners when the Oklahoma defense needs a stop. Will the younger guys be able to put it together and stay consistent with great technique, or will Davis be able to hold them off to nail down his starting spot in 2021?

Can Mario Williams carve out a role for himself?

Marvin Mims Ben Coldagelli / OU Athletics

On paper, Oklahoma is stacked at wide receiver. Marvin Mims looks to improve on his impressive true freshman campaign, plus the addition of a health Jadon Haselwood to pair with another year of Theo Wease’s development and Austin Stogner out of the tight ends/H-back room.

Not to mention, Lincoln Riley went out and brought in talented Arkansas wide receiver Mike Woods via the transfer portal, who was looked upon as one of the best big-play threats returning to the SEC in 2021.

So where does that leave Mario Williams?

The talented freshman arrives at Oklahoma as the No. 24-ranked player in the final SI99 rankings for the 2021 class, and has already displayed game-changing speed in the Spring Game.

If Williams can show enough to the coaches to earn a spot in the rotation, we could see Riley’s offense fully realized as the Sooners would have no one, but two threats to take the top off a defense on any given play with Mims and Williams.