OU trending 'in a better direction' on the COVID front as Sooners prepare to head to Iowa State

There’s no data out of Oklahoma on player availability going into this week’s Big 12 Conference road game at Iowa State — that’s the protocol OU has established this season — but coach Lincoln Riley said Thursday that the Sooners are in better shape than they have been and have “trended in a better direction.”

OU plays the Cyclones at 6:30 p.m. at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, and after two home games in Norman to open the 2020 season, this week will have a different feel.

Riley said the travel party will stay in single-occupancy rooms while in Iowa this weekend. That’s never happened before — players always stay two to a room — and figures to add to the program’s expenditures. However, Riley said, the total number of personnel on the trip will be reduced.

“So the way we’re kind of offsetting that is we’re just not taking nearly as many personnel,” Riley said. “I mean the only people that are going are the only absolutely essential people to play the game.”

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley and Iowa State's Matt Campbell Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Riley said the team has been staying single-occupancy at the team hotel on Friday night before home games, so it won’t be a significant adjustment. The team meals have been scrapped, and players eat by themselves now.

“There’s just — a couple of the guys that tested positive (and have been cleared to return), you could make (double-occupancy) work,” Riley said, “but there’s just way, way too many questions that you get into that just simply are not worth it.

“But we’re still able to have meetings and still go through our normal schedule. So other than the meals, I don’t anticipate it being much different than any of the late kickoffs.”

Looking at the two-deep and the players who weren’t suited out last week, the Sooners were missing only two players due to COVID testing and contact tracing. The game before, 17 names from the two-deep were not dressed out. That’s only an estimate and not official, but it’s easy enough to check off the names that aren’t in uniform for a home game.

Riley, however, offers a slightly different perspective.

“Our player availability, we had, even last week, multiple position rooms where we were missing multiple guys that have played a lot of ball, a lot of good ball for us,” Riley said. “So, not very close to 100 percent in my opinion. It was much better than (it was against) Missouri State.

“So I think we’ve trended in a better direction. I think we’re getting a much better feel for how to handle things during this — again, kind of this week — transition to the season portion of this. There’s been some adjustments we’ve had to make and I think thus far we’ve been fairly successful with those.

“I’ve learned now, you’re careful to say too much on this because you can be feeling great, and then — just like you saw happen with the Titans and the Steelers — everything’s going great in the NFL and then all of a sudden there’s just one little spark and now, you know, here they go. That’s kind of what we’ve all lived through (in college). Hopefully we can keep that from happening again, but it just takes so little to kind of ramp that thing up in a locker room or within a program, which is kind of the thing that keeps you on edge.”

Last week, the Kansas State team and travel party rode in multiple buses from Manhattan to Norman, observing social distancing guidelines. Oklahoma will be flying the team to Ames.

Riley also noted that the home game and road game atmosphere will be diminished this season, and acknowledged that could have an effect on the game itself. Last week, for instance, as the Sooners began to wilt and gave away a 21-point lead, the energy in the stadium wasn’t at its usual levels.

“Yeah, there probably is something to that,” Riley said. “As a team, you don’t want a team that bases solely how they play on that. To me, that’s a weakness of a team. But at the same time, there is the human element of it. At home, is it easier to get momentum back? Is it easier to ride a wave of momentum when you’ve got 90,000 people going nuts in there? Yeah, sure it is. I mean, sure it is.

“But, you know, the road can be equally as challenging at times. Both atmospheres are dulled right now. That’s just the best way to explain it. I just think crowds are gonna be less of a factor. That’s probably an obvious statement, but crowds on the road or at home are just gonna be less of a factor this year.

“I mean, that’s just, it’s not gonna have much bearing on the game one way or the other, which obviously, you go in a tough road environment, whoever you are, you’re playing in front of a home crowd that’s really into the game and loud, those do have an effect on the game. There’s no question about it.”

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.