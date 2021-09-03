OU-Tulane: One Big Thing

Oklahoma sets out on what it hopes is a national championship campaign with just two running backs on scholarship.

Lincoln Riley hired a staff. The staff set out recruiting. The defense was rebuilt. The talent was restocked. The quarterback was replenished.

The roster is ready.

And now, as the 2021 season dawns, here sits Oklahoma, on the cusp of what it hopes is a push for the program’s first national championship in more than two decades — and there are all of two running backs on scholarship.

Two.

That’s the same number of running back prospects the Sooners have lost to Alabama on National Signing Day over the last two years.

The same number of running backs OU has lost to the transfer portal during the past eight months.

The same number of running backs Riley dismissed from the team for their apparent role in an alleged armed robbery in April.

The two that Oklahoma does have back — Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray — are certainly talented enough to carry the load in Riley’s offense. If both players stay healthy all season — 15 games is the number this team is shooting for — then the Sooner offense should be fine.

Riley this week compared it to when he ha do work hard to find enough carries for Samaje Perine and Joe Mixon. Those were surely halcyon days for an offensive coordinator looking to establish the run.

But those teams had the luxury of depth: Rodney Anderson and Daniel Brooks and Abdul Adams.

The stark reality is that the running back position is, by nature, one of the most prone to injury on the entire roster. These guys take a beating — and that physical punishment is exacerbated when there are just two guys splitting all the carries.

Surely, Riley can call up his talented walk-ons, Jaden Knowles and Todd Hudson. In non-conference play, assuming everything else goes to plan, Knowles and Hudson should get close to 50 percent of the carries. In other words, saving Brooks and Gray for the rigors of Big 12 play would be a solid strategy. Let the walk-ons shine against Tulane, Western Carolina and, yes, even Nebraska. There shouldn’t be a close game among them.

And if 50 percent is too much, then Jeremiah Hall can pick up some carries. Mario Williams can get some jet sweeps. Billy Bowman can come over from the defense and add a wrinkle. Maybe Riley can create some packages for agile quarterbacks Micah Bowens and Ben Harris to come in and run the football some.

It’s a real concern that Riley and running backs coach DeMarco Murray will have before every game all season.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.