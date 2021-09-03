OU-Tulane: Our Picks

John Hoover

Putting this game in perspective isn’t easy. Not with what New Orleans is going through. But four months from now, this Oklahoma team wants to look back on the opener simply as a nostalgic Step 1 in a 15-game path to a national title. That means staying focused and taking care of business against an overmatched Tulane squad. The Sooners are a 31 1/2-point favorite, and that won’t be hard to reach. Tulane’s defense last season was solid — except for all the big plays. Expect OU to hit more than a handful of chunk plays on offense, and keep an eye on the OU defense flying around as the starters try to pitch a shutout.

Final: Oklahoma 48, Tulane 14

Ryan Chapman

The matchup with Tulane was supposed to represent Oklahoma’s stiffest non-conference test. But Hurricane Ida displaced the program, and disrupted the Green Wave’s preparation, ended any hope of a close contest. Spencer Rattler should pick apart the Tulane defense with surgical precision, essentially able to name his score in the first half. On the other side of the football, the OU defensive line will shut down a respectable Green Wave run game, ensuring that the season opener is completely devoid of drama.

Final: Oklahoma 52, Tulane 10

Josh Callaway

Oklahoma is a team planning to win a national title and it will look like it in this game. Spencer Rattler has a dominant first half with four touchdown passes and doesn’t see the field much beyond the early stages of the third quarter with Caleb Williams and Ralph Rucker handling things the rest of the way. The Sooners’ defense asserts itself early and the Green Wave never get it going offensively, only picking up some garbage time points and getting in the end zone once against the second and third units late in the game. Lincoln Riley largely calls off the dogs in the middle of the third and OU breezes to a 1-0 start.

Final: Oklahoma 52, Tulane 13

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.