OU Viewing Guide: A Major Non-Conference Foe Kicks Off on Saturday

Oklahoma fans will get their first look at the Nebraska Cornhuskers this weekend.

The 2021 college football season kicks off this weekend, and while the Oklahoma Sooners won’t be in action, there’s still a game OU fans should keep their eyes on.

OU’s third opponent this year, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, will look to right the ship against the Illinois Fighting Illini as they need a Week 0 win to quell the offseason PR disaster that took place in Lincoln.

Unfortunately for Scott Frost and his Cornhuskers, the Fighting Illini should be no cake walk to start the year.

Nebraska’s Big Ten foe went 2-6 last year, resulting in the dismissal of head coach Lovie Smith. To replace him, Illinois went out and hired Prophetstown, IL, native and former Wisconsin head coach Bret Bielema, who has reveled in the opportunity to return to his roots.

Left for Bielema on offense were pieces that will be all too familiar to his style of play. The Fighting Illini averaged 196.1 yards per game on the ground last year, the third-best mark in the Big Ten and the No. 35 rushing attack nationally. Illinois returns four of its starting five offensive lineman, as well as talented running back Chase Brown, allowing Bielema to implement his bruising style on the ground and immediately test the Cornhuskers’ defense right out of the gate.

While the Illinois defense struggled last season to stop anybody, they did excel in one area — forcing turnovers.

Bielema’s defense will look to confuse Nebraska, who enters the game with offensive questions of their own, while trying to run the clock and wear down the Huskers on the offensive side of the football.

Quarterback Adrian Martinez will have a nice group of running backs to help support him, so if he can take care of the football, the Cornhuskers should have success moving the ball down the field, leading to an entertaining battle between the two sides.

Las Vegas also thinks the Cornhuskers could have some trouble as they start their season off on the road, as the oddsmakers only feel Nebraska will escape with a touchdown victory.

Clearly the best game on the college football slate this weekend, Sooners fans will want to tune in to get an early idea of what Nebraska can be this year as Frost’s team starts off with a conference foe in 2021.

Kickoff between the Cornhuskers and the Fighting Illini is slated for noon Saturday afternoon, and the game will be broadcast on FOX.

