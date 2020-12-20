Sooners survive offensive struggles against Iowa State this time

OU was just 1-of-11 on third down and scored just 27 points for the second straight game, but had enough defense, special teams and big plays to win another title

The Iowa State defense is built to make life difficult on the Oklahoma Sooners.

Even in a loss, the Cyclones held the Sooners to 27 points, tied for their lowest output of the season.

The one area the Iowa State defense, touting a conference leading four All-Big 12 First Team selections, dominated Lincoln Riley’s high-flying offense? Third downs. Jon Heacock’s defense was suffocating, allowing the Sooners to convert on just 1-of-11 third downs.

“The biggest problem was most of them were long yardage,” Riley said after the game. “We didn’t put ourselves in many great situations there.”

Saturday's 27-21 victory over the Cyclones for the Big 12 Championship wasn’t the Sooners' first time Iowa State frustrated the Oklahoma offense this season.

In the first meeting between the teams in October, the Cyclones held the Sooners to a dismal 4-of-13 third down conversions.

Matt Campbell’s Cyclones fought through plenty of adversity in their effort to stifle the Sooners.

On the second play from scrimmage, an All-Conference honoree was disqualified.

Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler found receiver Drake Stoops working over the middle of the field. As Big 12 Co-Defensive Freshman of the Year Isheem Young met Stoops, the young safety made contact with the back of Stoops’s neck, drawing a penalty for targeting.

In the aftermath, Oklahoma marched down the field and a Chandler Morris 2-yard run put the Sooners in front.

Campbell said he was pleased with how his defense responded to Young’s ejection, calling it a “challenge.”



“You hate to lose a good player like that, but it is what it is,” Campbell said.

For the remaining 57 minutes of the contest, the Cyclone defense would hold Oklahoma to 20 points, including just three second half points.

Oklahoma punter Reeves Mundshau was called upon five times in the second half alone. The Iowa State defenses’ ability to shut down the run game in the second half put the pressure on Rattler to convert time and time again in his first Big 12 Championship appearance.

There were a few different reasons for the struggles, from bad protection on a few plays to the inability to win competitive one-on-one battles at times, Riley said.

Riley’s third down play calling came under fire by some, especially in the second half.

Turning away from the run, Riley called passes on 9-of-11 third downs including a third and one on the first possession of the game which ultimately led to an incompletion and a punt. Later in the half with the pressure mounting on the offense, Riley then turned to Stevenson on a third and eight, gaining just five yards and leading to the fifth punt of the half.

“It was kind of battling frustration on my part because we felt like we were so close to so many good things in the second half and just -- and they’re a good defense,” Riley said.

As many predicted, Stevenson indeed was the difference for the Oklahoma run game.

The Sooners ran the ball 15 times in the second half for a measly 33 yards- just 2.2 yards per carry. In the first half, Oklahoma was able to gash the Cyclones for 5.4 yards per carry.

Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh seemed to recognize the struggles, turning to tackle Anton Harrison and guard Chris Murray on Oklahoma’s final offensive possession of the game.

Though the Sooners ultimately settled for a field goal, they picked up 20 yards rushing alone on their final drive.

Finishing with 97 yards on 18 carries, Stevenson was able to consistently fight his way back to the line of scrimmage, turning potentially negative plays into stalemates throughout the second half.

The Cyclone defense was able to contain the Sooners, but ultimately struggled to totally disrupt them. Iowa State finished with just two tackles for loss, a great credit to Stevenson’s ability to fight through contact and pick up extra yards.

While no defense truly shuts down Riley’s offense, Campbell and Heacock have come as close as any, consistently frustrating the Sooners.

“Couple of times I had bad calls. I mean, I don’t know,” Riley said. “I’ll answer that one tomorrow. I’m going to enjoy being a champ today.”