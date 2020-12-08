OU, WVU coaches leery of upcoming National Signing Day vibe: 'It feels weird for everybody'

Lincoln Riley and Neal Brown play a game on Saturday in Morgantown, but they'll be taking a different (and new) approach to next Wednesday's annual ceremonies

Lincoln Riley and Neal Brown in 2019 Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

National Signing Day is now eight days away. A week from tomorrow, many college football prospects who’ve never been to a campus will deliver their signed, binding letters of intent to play for coaches they’ve never met.

“It’s new. It’s different,” West Virginia coach Neal Brown said on Monday. “I don’t have clear expectations for it. Most of the guys we’re going to sign, we’ve had on campus before the quarantine and the lockdown. They’re familiar with us.

“Not all of them.”

At least Brown’s regular season will be finished when next week’s signatures start rolling in. His opponent this week — the Oklahoma Sooners, who come to Morgantown for an 11 a.m. kickoff Saturday — have another game. They’ll be playing Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship Game on Dec. 19, just three days after National Signing Day.

“It’s strange,” said OU coach Lincoln Riley. “It honestly doesn’t feel like Signing Day is upcoming, you know, still having a couple games left here in the season just already well into December here. And it feels weird for everybody.

“I’m sure it’ll kind of sneak up on us, especially since we’ll be busy the next couple weeks getting ready to play as well. But we’re excited about it.”

OU has 15 verbal commitments and is expecting no surprises. A few others could surface, and still other promising prospects have decided to make their public announcements later — even though they may have silently committed to the Sooners already.

While Oklahoma (at No. 11 nationally) has the top-ranked class in the Big 12, according to the 247 Sports composite rankings, Texas (No. 17 nationally) is second and West Virginia (32nd) is third. Oklahoma State (No. 39) and Baylor (No. 45) round out the Big 12’s top five.

WVU’s previous five classes fell between 57th and 35th. So Brown is making good on his reputation as an accomplished recruiter.

“We’re trying to do the best we can with what we have virtually with those type of things,” Brown said. “(National Signing Day) is not going to be the same. I’d be cautious to even speculate about the positives or negatives of it.”

Brown supports the NCAA dead period intended to quell in-person contact and tamp down pandemic travel.

“But I hate it,” he said. “I hate it for two reasons. For us, and for college football programs in general, you can’t do as thorough an evaluation as you normally do — and I’m talking about academic evaluation, character evaluation, playing ability evaluation. You just think about, you’re not able to have guys in where you can get a good understanding of how they learn like in a meeting-room setting. You’re not able to get around a lot of people within their school and find out — whether it’s teacher or administrators or it’s teammates — find out what kind of character (a prospect has), or how they handle adversity, for example.

“And then the playing evaluation — I’m a big believer in live evals. And not just because you can evaluate talent and those types of things, but also, how do they handle different aspects within practice? Are they the first in line? Do they challenge their teammates? Because when you get those live evaluations, you can tell a lot. And also, we missed the whole camp setting, how they take coaching and things like that.”

Both Riley and Brown feel bad for the kids.

“The people I sympathize with the most are the families and some of these recruits that are trying to see these places,” Riley said, “having to either not see places or fly out on their own dime and not being able to see facilities, coaches, all that stuff. That’s a tough situation. It is.”

Said Brown, “I hate it for the potential student-athletes, too. Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for them, and they’re not able to experience an official visit, or experience gamedays in a lot of different (areas).”

The 2021 prospects who have taken virtual visits have raved about Oklahoma’s presentation. Most say Riley and his staff go above and beyond personalizing the visits for each recruit.

“We’re really excited about where the class is headed,” Riley said, “and we’ve done a lot of work on the front end, did a lot of work on this throughout the time where everybody was quarantined and the country was shut down. We were able to really make up a lot of ground that I think is going to prove really beneficial here in the end.”

Brown said the phenomenon of virtual visits “is what it is” but noted that “we’ve gotten better at it as it’s gone on.

“We’re trying to do the best we can virtually, and we’re trying to establish relationships. I think that’s what it’s all about. We’re trying to do the best we can with what we have. It’s not perfect, but it’s better than nothing.

“It still doesn’t take the place of in-person.”

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.