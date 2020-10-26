SI.com
OU's Gabe Brkic earns Groza Award recognition

John. E. Hoover

Turns out Gabe Brkic is going to be OK.

After missing the first clutch kick of his career two weeks ago in a tense victory over Texas, there were questions about how that miss could affect Oklahoma’s kicker for the rest of the season.

But Brkic responded with four field goals in the Sooners’ 33-14 win at TCU on Saturday, and this week earned national recognition from the Palm Beach County Sports Commission as one of the Lou Groza Award “Stars of the Week.”

Brkic, a sophomore from Chardon, OH, tied the OU single-game record with field goals of 40, 38, 32 and 22 yards, and bounced a 54-yard attempt — which would have broken the school record — off the crossbar just before halftime.

Brkic also knocked through three PAT kicks and finished the day with 15 points.

A year after stepping into the job vacated by Cal Sutherland’s dismissal from the team and going perfect as a freshman (17-of-17 on field goals, 52-of-52 on PATs), Brkic leads the Sooners with 41 points scored this season.

Wake Forest's Nick Sciba and Navy's Dalton Witherspoon earned Groza recognition as well this week. 

The Lou Groza Award is given each year to college football's most outstanding kicker. Brkic was a semifinalist for the award last year.

The award is named for former Browns All-Pro offensive lineman and kicker Lou "The Toe" Groza, who was named NFL Player of the Year in 1954 and played 21 seasons with Cleveland. 

Football

