OU's Jeremiah Criddell Hopes to Take the Nickel to New Heights in 2021

NORMAN — Perhaps no player drew better reviews from spring football than nickel back Jeremiah Criddell.

Unfortunately, Criddell was ruled out of the Spring Game, depriving Sooner fans of a chance to see the progress the former 4-star recruit from Santa Ana, CA, had made since the end of last season.

But during Lincoln Riley’s press conference during OU’s Media Day on Thursday, the Oklahoma coach again sang the praises of Criddell.

“I think he was one of our most improved players this spring. I thought he did a fantastic job,” Riley said. “He’s a young guy that came in as a talented player, we knew that. He’s been a hard worker from Day 1 and you just, you see, like several guys on our team, the wires kind of starting to connect.

“I think he’s confident in how hard he’s worked on his body, the job he’s done learning our defense. He’s just kind of steadily improved himself in all areas.”

Replacing Brendan Radley-Hiles, who transferred to Washington this offseason, Criddell will bring more physicality to the position. Standing 5-foot-11 and 188-pounds, Criddell actually pinpointed his mental growth this past offseason as a major factor in how he’s been able to take great strides forward since the spring.

“During the spring I really kind of found my true identity of how I’m going to present myself this upcoming season. I was able to take away that number one role and kind of just look at it from how high the standard has to be and it can’t go any lower than that,” Criddell said during his Zoom press conference at Media Day. “I feel like the mental part of this game is really important and really that was the main part of my growth and being able to play to the ability that I can play at.”

Riley wasn’t the only one to take notice of Criddell’s growth this offseason. Wide receiver Marvin Mims also said he was impressed with how Criddell has put everything together on the practice field.

“I played against him last year a little bit. Started doing more in the spring and stuff like that,” Mims said. “There’s a great mutual respect between us two, but we're always butting heads at the same time. He’s a great player.

“I think he’s ready. He’s playing real good. He just comes with that type of confidence and swagger to him. I’m excited for him this season to be out there at the nickel position.”

Criddell has had to raise his game though, as the arrival of 2021 SI99 member Billy Bowman added direct competition to the position. The redshirt sophomore hasn’t shied away from the competition, however, as Criddell said it only serves to make the OU secondary better as a whole.

“Here at OU you have the best of the best talent in your position group going against you and stuff like that, so it’s just like within the building I feel like it’s a great competition every single day,” Criddell said. “You have to come with it every single day. Everybody that’s inside your position is just helping you get better. You’re growing with that person.”

Now primed for a breakout 2021 season, Criddell said his goal during fall camp is to just keep his head down and keep working to get better as a player.

“You just got to come in and work and put your best foot forward every day,” he said. “I’m really excited for this season.”

