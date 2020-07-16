Another week of COVID-19 tests, another encouraging result for OU football.

The University of Oklahoma on Thursday revealed data from its latest round of testing on Wednesday, and last week’s trends continued: no new positive results, and no current active cases.

After 14 players and two staff members tested positive on July 1, OU has reported no new cases in the last two weeks.

This week, 98 players and 30 staff members were tested: 128 tests, no new positives.

Each of the 16 original positives are now considered recoveries.

