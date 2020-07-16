AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

Sooners Latest COVID-19 Tests: Zero New Cases

John. E. Hoover

Another week of COVID-19 tests, another encouraging result for OU football.

The University of Oklahoma on Thursday revealed data from its latest round of testing on Wednesday, and last week’s trends continued: no new positive results, and no current active cases.

COVID results

After 14 players and two staff members tested positive on July 1, OU has reported no new cases in the last two weeks.

This week, 98 players and 30 staff members were tested: 128 tests, no new positives.

Each of the 16 original positives are now considered recoveries.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Charleston Rambo on Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Oklahoma Sooners WR Charleston Rambo on Biletnikoff Award Watch List

John. E. Hoover

SI All-American Names Caleb Williams No. 1 Overall Prospect

Future Oklahoma Sooners QB now drawing comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes

John. E. Hoover

2020 OU Preview with KJRH Sports Director Cayden McFarland

Oklahoma Sooners college football preview with KJRH sports director Cayden McFarland

John. E. Hoover

Sooners target Tommi Hill commits to Arizona State

Oklahoma made a run for the four-star ATH from Florida, but Sun Devils snag a huge addition

Parker Thune

Big 12 postponing 2020 Media Day may solve a handful of challenges

Big 12 Conference postpones 2020 Media Day

John. E. Hoover

Former Sooner Kenny Stills arrested during Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville

Houston Texans WR Kenny Stills arrested during Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville

John. E. Hoover

Kennedy Brooks, Ronnie Perkins make preseason award watch lists

Both Sooners were second-team All-Big 12 last season

John. E. Hoover

5-star OL Amarius Mims' top six includes Sooners

Elite prospect also has Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia and Tennessee on his latest list

John. E. Hoover

2020 Schedule Preview: Texas Tech

Second-year coach Matt Wells hopes building bodies and building character leads to long-term success in Lubbock

John. E. Hoover

Kelvin Gilliam calls Oklahoma “Quarterback U,” says Caleb Williams’ commitment is a factor in his own decision

Four-star DE Kelvin Gilliams is one of Caleb Williams’ closest friends, heaviest targets

Parker Thune