Pair of Oklahoma Players Earn Pro Football Focus Midseason All-America Honors

Running back Eric Gray and right tackle Wanya Morris both earned recognition from PFF after the Sooners' first seven games of the season.

As the college football season rolls into its second half, Pro Football Focus has dropped its midseason All-America selections - with a pair of Sooners getting some praise.

Running back Eric Gray and right tackle Wanya Morris were both featured by the publication after Oklahoma’s first seven games.

Gray, who was a second-team selection behind Michigan’s Blake Corum, has been arguably the Sooners' best offensive player so far this year.

The Tennessee transfer has rushed for 695 yards on 97 carries with five touchdowns with another 105 yards on 14 receptions through the air.

eric gray

Eric Gray

After some outside conversation about potentially working other running backs more into the fold early in the season, Gray has clearly asserted himself as the top running back option for Oklahoma and will certainly play a large role in the offense down the stretch.

Another transfer from Tennessee, Morris was tabbed as an honorable mention by PFF thanks to his exploits along the OU offensive line.

After missing the first couple of games to start the year, Morris was immediately inserted at the right tackle spot and has helped stabilize an offensive line that has been very solid for Brent Venables and Jeff Lebby.

In his first year in Norman after coming over from the Volunteers, Morris only appeared in six games in a backup role.

His second campaign with the Sooners has been much different as he now has established himself as one of the key figures of the OU offense.

Fresh off the bye week, Oklahoma will return to action next Saturday against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, IA. 

