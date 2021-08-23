Pair of Oklahoma Players Named AP Preseason All-America First Team

Quarterback Spencer Rattler and linebacker Nik Bonitto both earned recognition from the Associated Press on Monday.

One week after Oklahoma was selected as the No. 2 ranked team in the country by the Associated Press, a pair of Sooners have been named to the AP’s preseason All-America team.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler and linebacker Nik Bonitto both earned the recognition as the elite of the elite at their position across the country on Monday.

Rattler comes as next to no surprise as he has widely become the universal face of college football as the heavy Heisman favorite and presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

After a somewhat slow start to his first season as the starting signal caller, Rattler exploded down the stretch to lead Oklahoma to an eight-game winning streak to close the season along with yet another Big 12 title.

Spencer Rattler Pool photo / Josh Gateley

Punctuated with a 55-20 demolition of Florida in the Cotton Bowl, Rattler completed 214 of his 317 passes for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns. The expectation is that with a more normal offseason and experience at the collegiate level, he will likely balloon those numbers in 2021.

Bonitto, meanwhile, has been a classic showcase of a player who has continued to improve each year to the point now that he is a household name among defensive players in the country.

The redshirt junior accumulated 32 total tackles including 10.5 tackles for loss in 2020 and looks to be more than primed for a big year ahead. If he has the year many expect he might, Bonitto has a more than solid chance of finding himself in the first round of next spring’s draft as well.

Nik Bonitto Photo: OU Athletics

To view the AP's full preseason All-American teams, click here.

Rattler and Bonitto will begin their 2021 campaigns in less than two weeks in New Orleans against Tulane on Sept. 4.