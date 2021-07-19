Pair of Sooners Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Spencer Rattler and Marvin Mims were named to the 2021 Maxwell Award Watch List.

A pair of Oklahoma Sooners have been named to the preseason watch list for one of College Football's top honors.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler and wide receiver Marvin Mims were both named to the Maxwell Award Watch List as they enter their sophomore seasons at OU.

Last year, Rattler came on strong to close the year, finishing with 3,031 passing yards and 28 touchdowns on a 67.5 percent completion percentage in his first year as a starter.

Mims raised eyebrows, leading OU in receiving as a true freshman. The Frisco, TX, native hauled in 37 catches for 610 yards and nine touchdowns. The nine receiving touchdowns was a record for a freshman at Oklahoma, as Mims broke the record of seven touchdown catches previously held by Mark Andrews and CeeDee Lamb.

The Maxwell Award, named after Robert “Tiny” Maxwell, is given annually to the nation’s top college football player.

Oklahoma has three previous winners of the Maxwell Award.

Tommy McDonald was the first Sooner to win the award in 1956, followed by Jason White in 2004 and Baker Mayfield in 2017.