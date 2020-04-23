With just two hours until the NFL Draft kicks off, it seems a foregone conclusion that CeeDee Lamb and Kenneth Murray will have NFL employers by night's end. Jalen Hurts and Neville Gallimore appear to be on the first-round bubble in the eyes of many experts.

Looking over the draft board as it sits right now, I don't foresee Hurts being selected until at least the mid-second round. However, I think Gallimore's marks at the NFL combine will be enough to push him into the late first round. With that in mind, here's where I believe Lamb, Murray, and Gallimore end up tonight.

CeeDee Lamb: 8th overall to the Arizona Cardinals. I'm excited at the possibility of a Kyler Murray-Lamb reunion. Lamb racked up 1,158 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2018 as Murray's primary target, so the existing chemistry between the two is not to be overlooked. Future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald's days are numbered, so Lamb could see targets right off the bat. The Cardinals also gave up on the David Johnson experiment and pawned him off for DeAndre Hopkins, signaling their commitment to a pass-first philosophy.

Murray could explode in Year 2 if Kliff Kingsbury's wide-open, collegiate-style offense can continue to gain traction at the professional level. I'm a firm believer that Murray is the kind of athlete that can revolutionize the game if he's given the right scheme and the right weapons. Lamb's combination of size and elusiveness makes him an ideal fit opposite Hopkins. Obviously, Hopkins will always warrant coverage from the opponent's top corner, so Lamb could be putting up elite numbers very soon if he works his way into an every-down role.

Kenneth Murray: 21st overall to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are razor-thin at linebacker; it's arguably their biggest positional need. They also play in a division with the likes of Ezekiel Elliott, Saquon Barkley and Adrian Peterson. Philly needs a rangy, aggressive presence to anchor their defense, and Murray fits the bill to a tee. He's strong, fast and ruthless, but his desire to lead and his emotional fervor for the game are what truly set him apart.

Murray was a fringe first-rounder before the combine, but now he's emerged as arguably the top interior linebacker in this draft class. His character and desire to lead have left NFL executives all but drooling. He's got All-Pro potential, and he'd slot in as an immediate starter for Philadelphia.

Neville Gallimore: 30th overall to the Green Bay Packers. I'm bullish on Gallimore, and after his performance at the combine, I'd say I'm hardly the only one. You just don't see 300-pound defensive tackles with Gallimore's speed, lateral quickness, and explosiveness. If he's still on the board at 32, I'd imagine the Chiefs snag him, but I think the Packers beat Kansas City to the punch. After all, Green Bay's run defense is their glaring Achilles' heel. This team is coming off a 2019 campaign in which they went 13-3 and looked destined for Super Bowl glory... until Raheem Mostert annihilated them with 220 yards and four scores on the ground in the NFC title game.

In the Packers' 3-4 system, Gallimore could play nose tackle or shift to defensive end. He can stuff the run and rush the passer with equal aplomb, which makes him a valuable commodity in any 3-4 defense. His versatility makes him a perfect fit, and he could be the kind of mainstay on the defensive line that Green Bay hasn't had since the departure of B.J. Raji.

The draft kicks off at 7:00 p.m. CT, and SI Sooners will have updates throughout the evening as the first round plays out.

