    • November 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    Pat Fields Named Wuerffel Trophy Finalist

    The senior safety continues to be recognized for his hard work on and off the football field.
    Author:

    Senior safety Pat Fields continues to earn recognition for his work on and off the field.

    On Tuesday, Fields was named a finalist for the Wuerffel Trophy, which is awarded annually to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

    December could be a busy time for Fields, as he is also a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy and a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award.

    Fields has been incredibly active in his community in Tulsa, working to establish scholarships for those in underrepresented communities, as well as founding community programs designed to help mentor the next generation.

    He’s combined his work in the community with outstanding performance in the classroom, as he was named a second-team Academic All-American last year, and has earned first-team Academic All-Big 12 honors three times.

    Read More

    Fields was named a finalist alongside Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean and Stanford quarterback Isaiah Sanders.

    The winner of the Wuerffel Trophy will be announced during the College Football Awards on ESPN, which will air on Thursday, Dec. 9.

    Fields would be the third Sooner to win the award after Gabe Ikard and Ty Darlington won the honor in 2013 and 2015 respectively. 

