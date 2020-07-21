AllSooners
Perkins Lands on Nagurski Award Watch List; Humphrey, Ealy Make Outland Trophy Watch List

Parker Thune

Three Sooners landed on the Football Writers Association of America's preseason watch lists Tuesday afternoon, with center Creed Humphrey headlining the group. 

Humphrey and Oklahoma offensive tackle Adrian Ealy found themselves on the watch list for the Outland Trophy, awarded to the country's top interior lineman. Meanwhile, defensive end Ronnie Perkins was one of 98 selections for the FWAA's Nagurski Award watch list.

Humphrey, a redshirt junior, was a projected first-round draft pick had he jumped to the NFL after the 2019 season. However, the Shawnee native chose to return to Oklahoma for another run at glory. He's widely considered to be the most pro-ready offensive lineman in the country, and will anchor a line that returns all five of its starters from 2019. 

Ealy, also a redshirt junior, earned second-team All-Big 12 honors for his 2019 campaign, and last week was named to the preseason all-conference team. The Louisiana native will man the right tackle position for the Sooners come the fall.

As for Perkins, he'll likely miss the first five games of the season, as he's facing a suspension stemming from a positive drug test before the Peach Bowl last December. However, he's the Sooners' most experienced and most gifted rusher, and should provide a huge boost to the Oklahoma defense when he returns to the starting lineup.

Oklahoma enters the 2020 season as the odds-on favorite to win a sixth straight Big 12 title, this time with redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler at the helm. They landed a conference-high six players on the All-Big 12 team last week, including Rattler, Humphrey, Ealy and Perkins.

