Report: Ronnie Perkins, Rhamondre Stevenson to play vs. Texas Tech

As Oklahoma heads to Lubbock Saturday night, it appears they'll finally have two of their key contributors back in the mix.

Defensive end Ronnie Perkins and running back Rhamondre Stevenson will return from their respective suspensions for Oklahoma's 7 p.m. tilt with Texas Tech, per News9 Sports.

The two haven't played since last year's Big 12 title game in December, as positive drug tests before the Sooners' Peach Bowl date with LSU have kept them sidelined ever since. Lincoln Riley has repeatedly expressed his displeasure with the NCAA's handling of the suspensions, going so far as to call the process "agonizing" earlier this week.

Perkins' six sacks were second on the team in 2019, and he earned preseason All-Big 12 honors. Meanwhile, Stevenson averaged 8.0 yards per carry in spot duty last year, and should provide a huge boost to an Oklahoma rushing attack that has yet to average four yards per carry in a game this season.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.