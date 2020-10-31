SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Report: Ronnie Perkins, Rhamondre Stevenson to play vs. Texas Tech

Parker Thune

As Oklahoma heads to Lubbock Saturday night, it appears they'll finally have two of their key contributors back in the mix.

Defensive end Ronnie Perkins and running back Rhamondre Stevenson will return from their respective suspensions for Oklahoma's 7 p.m. tilt with Texas Tech, per News9 Sports.

The two haven't played since last year's Big 12 title game in December, as positive drug tests before the Sooners' Peach Bowl date with LSU have kept them sidelined ever since. Lincoln Riley has repeatedly expressed his displeasure with the NCAA's handling of the suspensions, going so far as to call the process "agonizing" earlier this week. 

Perkins' six sacks were second on the team in 2019, and he earned preseason All-Big 12 honors. Meanwhile, Stevenson averaged 8.0 yards per carry in spot duty last year, and should provide a huge boost to an Oklahoma rushing attack that has yet to average four yards per carry in a game this season.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
jamesslemaker
jamesslemaker

Yesss!

Jbumgar2
Jbumgar2

About time, too.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OU-Texas Tech: Q2 Report

Oklahoma Sooners-Texas Tech Red Raiders: Second quarter report

John. E. Hoover

by

Jamaican Sooner

OU-Texas Tech: Q3 Report

Oklahoma Sooner-Texas Tech Red Raiders: Third quarter report

John. E. Hoover

OU-Texas Tech: Q1 Report

Oklahoma Sooners-Texas Tech Red Raiders: First quarter report

John. E. Hoover

Report: OU legend Billy Tubbs enters hospice

Report: Former Oklahoma Sooners basketball coach Billy Tubbs enters hospice care

John. E. Hoover

by

Jbumgar2

Sources: Charleston Rambo and Delarrin Turner-Yell to miss Saturday's game at Texas Tech

Oklahoma Sooners to play at Texas Tech without starting wide receiver, safety; Trejan Bridges will miss game as well

Parker Thune

BREAKING: Sooners transfer guard Umoja Gibson ruled immediately eligible

Program announces that former North Texas sharpshooter has gained eligibility waiver from NCAA for 2020-21 season

Parker Thune

OU-Texas Tech: Our Picks

Sports Illustrated Sooners staff picks for Saturday's OU-Texas Tech game

John. E. Hoover

OU-Texas Tech: Three Keys to the Game

Oklahoma Sooners at Texas Tech Red Raiders: Three keys to the game

John. E. Hoover

Sooners picked sixth in Big 12 race; Kansas is NOT the preseason favorite

Big 12 basketball coaches pick Baylor Bears, Kansas Jayhawks; Oklahoma Sooners sixth

John. E. Hoover

OU-Texas Tech: One Big Thing

One Big Thing for the Oklahoma Sooners against the Texas Tech Red Raiders

John. E. Hoover