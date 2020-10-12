After crazy win, T.J. Pledger, David Ugwoegbu earn Big 12 Player of the Week honors

Beating Texas in perhaps the wildest Red River Rivalry game ever does produce its rewards.

Oklahoma landed the Big 12 offensive player of the week as well as the Big 12 special team player of the week after the Sooners’ 53-45 victory over the Longhorns.

Running back T.J. Pledger and linebacker David Ugwoegbu took home this week’s awards for their part in OU’s first ever four-overtime victory.

Pledger, a junior from Pacoima, CA, posted career-highs of 22 rushes, 131 yards and two touchdowns, and also caught two passes for 24 yards. Both of his TDs came in the third quarter on 2- and 1-yard plunges to push the Sooners to a 31-17 cushion. It was Pledger’s first career 100-yard game as well as OU’s first of the season. The Sooners rushed for a season-high 206 yards against the Longhorns.

T.J. Pledger Ty Russell / Pool photo

“Man, I love it,” Pledger said on the OU broadcast. “All week, we go so hard, and we knew our potential. I think today we showed a little bit of it.”

Ugwoegbu (pronounced uh-GWAY-boo), a sophomore from Katy, Texas, blocked a punt and recovered it at the Texas 5-yard line set up a second-quarter touchdown. It was OU's first blocked kick this season. He also registered a career-high six tackles, including two for loss, a sack and a quarterback hurry on defense.

David Ugwoegbu Ty Russell / Pool photo

“With special teams,” Ugwoegbu said, “we have great coaches that make an emphasis on not just playing two sides of the ball — offense or defense — but incorporating special teams as being just as important as offense or defense. We come at the same approach as special teams as we do anything else. I think that’s why our special teams played so great today.”

This is the first career Big 12 weekly honor for both. OU has four Big 12 weekly honors this season, as quarterback Spencer Rattler was named Newcomer of the Week and kicker Stephen Johnson was named Special Teams Player of the Week on Sept 14.

