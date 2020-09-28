Poll Data: Sooners crash-land at No. 18 after stunning upset loss

If the Sooners want to get back in the College Football Playoff conversation by season's end, it's going to be a long climb back to the top.

After their 38-35 home loss to Kansas State, Oklahoma slots in at 18th in this week's AP poll, their lowest ranking since 2016.

Pool photo / Kevin Jairaj

Clemson again leads the field, as the Tigers received 55 of 62 first-place votes. Alabama (three votes) and Ohio State (four) were the other two teams to garner first-place consideration. Florida jumps to No. 3, where the Sooners resided a week ago.

With the Big Ten and Pac-12 reneging on their decisions to cancel their respective fall football seasons, the two conferences are once again represented in this week's poll. Ohio State is the highest-ranked Big Ten team, coming in at No. 6. Penn State ranks 10th, Wisconsin sits at No. 19, and Michigan is 23rd. Oregon is the only Pac-12 team in the top 25, slotting in at No. 14.

Also new to the poll this week is No. 16 Mississippi State, which toppled LSU 44-34 in Death Valley behind Mike Leach's air raid offense. K.J. Costello established a new SEC record with 623 passing yards in the Bulldogs' upset victory.

No. 9 Texas is the highest-ranked team in the Big 12 after rallying to overcome Texas Tech 63-56 in overtime. Oklahoma State is No. 17, one spot ahead of the Sooners. Other Big 12 teams to earn votes in this week's poll include Kansas State (60 votes) and Baylor (22).

