SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Poll Data: Sooners crash-land at No. 18 after stunning upset loss

Parker Thune

If the Sooners want to get back in the College Football Playoff conversation by season's end, it's going to be a long climb back to the top.

After their 38-35 home loss to Kansas State, Oklahoma slots in at 18th in this week's AP poll, their lowest ranking since 2016.

Kevin Jairaj - Will_Jones_Oklahoma_KState_092620
Pool photo / Kevin Jairaj

Clemson again leads the field, as the Tigers received 55 of 62 first-place votes. Alabama (three votes) and Ohio State (four) were the other two teams to garner first-place consideration. Florida jumps to No. 3, where the Sooners resided a week ago.

With the Big Ten and Pac-12 reneging on their decisions to cancel their respective fall football seasons, the two conferences are once again represented in this week's poll. Ohio State is the highest-ranked Big Ten team, coming in at No. 6. Penn State ranks 10th, Wisconsin sits at No. 19, and Michigan is 23rd. Oregon is the only Pac-12 team in the top 25, slotting in at No. 14.

Also new to the poll this week is No. 16 Mississippi State, which toppled LSU 44-34 in Death Valley behind Mike Leach's air raid offense. K.J. Costello established a new SEC record with 623 passing yards in the Bulldogs' upset victory.

No. 9 Texas is the highest-ranked team in the Big 12 after rallying to overcome Texas Tech 63-56 in overtime. Oklahoma State is No. 17, one spot ahead of the Sooners. Other Big 12 teams to earn votes in this week's poll include Kansas State (60 votes) and Baylor (22).

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma-Kansas State: Five quick takes

College football takeaways from Oklahoma Sooners-Kansas State Wildcats game

Parker Thune

by

Merc10007

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 15

Oklahoma Sooners podcast from SI Sooners describes OU's loss to the Kansas State Wildcats and details Jalil Farooq's verbal commitment in the 2021 recruiting class

John. E. Hoover

by

kitkaliharie

Futurecast: Putting a Sunday spin on Saturday's game

After shocking loss to Kansas State Wildcats, OU faces talented Iowa State Cyclones next

John. E. Hoover

RECRUITING EXCLUSIVE: Oklahoma adds verbal commit from WR Jalil Farooq

Sports Illustrated All-American candidate Jalil Farooq commits to Oklahoma Sooners for 2021 recruiting class

Parker Thune

Make it make sense: 5 postgame quotes on Oklahoma's epic collapse

Oklahoma Sooners players and coaches attempt to encapsulate what went wrong in Kansas State's incredible comeback victory at Owen Field

Parker Thune

Quick look: Big play Iowa State is bad news for Oklahoma's defense

After shocking loss to Kansas State Wildcats, Oklahoma Sooners' next test is a worrisome trip to play Iowa State Cyclones

John. E. Hoover

Game Book: Kansas State 38, Oklahoma 35

Oklahoma Sooners find themselves shocked again by Kansas State Wildcats

John. E. Hoover

by

jamesslemaker

OU-Kansas State: Q4 Report

Oklahoma vs. Kansas State college football: Fourth quarter report

John. E. Hoover

by

LemmingSoup

OU-Kansas State: Q3 Report

Oklahoma vs. Kansas State college football: Third quarter report

John. E. Hoover

OU-Kansas State: Q2 Report

Oklahoma vs. Kansas State college football: Second quarter report

John. E. Hoover