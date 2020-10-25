Poll Data: Big win at TCU puts Sooners back in Top 25

Saturday’s 33-14 victory at TCU gave Oklahoma more than just confidence for the second half of the season.

The Sooners (3-2) are back in the AP Top 25 this week, coming in at No. 24.

For the first time this season, OU dominated a Big 12 Conference opponent from start to finish, and the result was a complete performance and a comfortable win.

Marcus Stripling Photo: Ty Russell

Spencer Rattler threw for 332 yards and two touchdowns, T.J. Pledger carried 22 times for 122 yards and a score, and Marvin Mims caught four passes for 132 yards and two TDs as the OU offense avoided turnovers and the OU defense limited TCU to one meaningful scoring drive with nine tackles for loss and three quarterback sacks.

It was the Sooners’ second straight victory following a four-overtime win over Texas on Oct. 10.

Among other Big 12 teams, Oklahoma State (4-0) is No. 6, Kansas State (4-1) is No. 6 and Iowa State (3-2) is No. 23. Texas (3-2) received two votes.

OU, which opened the 2020 season at No. 5 and climbed to No. 3 after a 48-0 stroll over Missouri State in the opener, had been unranked in the previous three polls after losing at Iowa State on Oct. 3 and falling to 1-2.

The Sooners play at Texas Tech this week in a 6 p.m. game at Jones Stadium in Lubbock.

