SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Poll Data: Sooners climb to No. 3

John. E. Hoover

Buoyed by COVID adjustments and their own thoroughly dominating performance in Saturday’s season opener, Oklahoma climbed to No. 3 in this week’s two major Top 25 rankings.

The Sooners were up three spots in the Amway Coaches Poll and one spot in the Associated Press Top 25.

Ty Russell - Sooner_Schooner_Oklahoma_MissouriState_091220
The Sooner Schooner returned on SaturdayTy Russell / OU Athletics

OU was impressive in a 48-0 victory over FCS Missouri State on Saturday night. The Sooners didn’t allow a first down until late in the second quarter and finished with more than 600 yards offense despite missing 20 players from the two-deep for various reasons and resorting to backups and freshman for much of the game.

Clemson is the overwhelming No. 1 team in both polls following a 37-13 ACC victory over Wake Forest.

Alabama, which hasn’t played yet, is No. 2 in both polls.

Both polls adjusted for teams not playing this season: Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon, Wisconsin, Michigan, USC, Minnesota, Utah and Iowa all dropped out from their preseason perch.

In the AP Poll, Georgia and Florida round out the top five. LSU is No. 6, Notre Dame is No. 7, Auburn is No. 8, Texas is No. 9 and Texas A&M is No. 10.

In the Coaches Poll, the Sooners jumped three spots from No. 6 to No. 3. Georgia and LSU complete the Top 5. Texas is ranked No. 8.

Oklahoma State at No. 11 is the only other team from the Big 12 represented in the AP Top 25. OSU ranks No. 12 in the coaches poll. Baylor entered the coaches poll at No. 24 this week.

The Cowboys’ season opener with Tulsa was pushed back to this week, but the conference didn’t have a good week.

Kansas, Kansas State and Iowa State lost to Coastal Carolina, Arkansas State and Louisiana, respectively, and Texas Tech struggled to beat Houston Baptist.

Texas beat up on UTEP, and West Virginia crushed Eastern Kentucky.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"We're a hungry team" - the best postgame quotes from Sooners' victory

Oklahoma Sooners players and coaches sound off after program's first shutout since 2015

Parker Thune

OU-Missouri State: Three Quick Takes

Spencer Rattler is ready, and Lincoln Riley was impressed by his poise

John. E. Hoover

Mims, McGowan headline youngsters' dominance in Sooners' triumphant opener

Oklahoma Sooners get strong contributions from several true freshmen in shutout win over Missouri State

Parker Thune

Game Book: 5 notes from Oklahoma's 48-0 romp over Missouri State

Oklahoma Sooners coast to a shutout victory behind four touchdown passes from Spencer Rattler and immaculate defensive effort

Parker Thune

Missouri State: Q4 Report

Oklahoma vs. Missouri State college football: Fourth quarter report

John. E. Hoover

Missouri State: Q3 Report

Oklahoma vs. Missouri State college football: Third quarter report

John. E. Hoover

Missouri State: Q2 Report

Oklahoma vs. Missouri State college football: Second quarter report

John. E. Hoover

Missouri State: Q1 Report

Oklahoma vs. Missouri State college football: Second quarter report

John. E. Hoover

REMINDER: If You're Going to the OU Games, You'll Want to Read This First: What's New, Different, Better

Oklahoma Sooners gameday policies and procedures for the 2020 college football season

John. E. Hoover

by

TTTTTTTT

Report: Marcus Major will start at running back for Oklahoma vs. Missouri State

Oklahoma Sooners redshirt freshman earns the nod in a ravaged backfield sans Trey Sermon and Kennedy Brooks

Parker Thune