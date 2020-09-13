Poll Data: Sooners climb to No. 3

Buoyed by COVID adjustments and their own thoroughly dominating performance in Saturday’s season opener, Oklahoma climbed to No. 3 in this week’s two major Top 25 rankings.

The Sooners were up three spots in the Amway Coaches Poll and one spot in the Associated Press Top 25.

The Sooner Schooner returned on Saturday Ty Russell / OU Athletics

OU was impressive in a 48-0 victory over FCS Missouri State on Saturday night. The Sooners didn’t allow a first down until late in the second quarter and finished with more than 600 yards offense despite missing 20 players from the two-deep for various reasons and resorting to backups and freshman for much of the game.

Clemson is the overwhelming No. 1 team in both polls following a 37-13 ACC victory over Wake Forest.

Alabama, which hasn’t played yet, is No. 2 in both polls.

Both polls adjusted for teams not playing this season: Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon, Wisconsin, Michigan, USC, Minnesota, Utah and Iowa all dropped out from their preseason perch.

In the AP Poll, Georgia and Florida round out the top five. LSU is No. 6, Notre Dame is No. 7, Auburn is No. 8, Texas is No. 9 and Texas A & M is No. 10.

In the Coaches Poll, the Sooners jumped three spots from No. 6 to No. 3. Georgia and LSU complete the Top 5. Texas is ranked No. 8.

Oklahoma State at No. 11 is the only other team from the Big 12 represented in the AP Top 25. OSU ranks No. 12 in the coaches poll. Baylor entered the coaches poll at No. 24 this week.

The Cowboys’ season opener with Tulsa was pushed back to this week, but the conference didn’t have a good week.

Kansas, Kansas State and Iowa State lost to Coastal Carolina, Arkansas State and Louisiana, respectively, and Texas Tech struggled to beat Houston Baptist.

Texas beat up on UTEP, and West Virginia crushed Eastern Kentucky.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.