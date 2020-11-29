Poll Data: Sooners idle, but still move up

The Sooner Schooner Pool photo / Ty Russell

Oklahoma didn’t play this weekend, a victim of the Coronavirus pandemic. But the Sooners still climbed a spot in this week’s Associated Press Top 25.

OU had to postpone Saturday’s scheduled game at West Virginia — it’s now been moved to Dec. 12 as OU paused team activities due to an outbreak of COVID-19 — but the Sooners moved up from No. 14 to 13, one spot behind the team they seem destined to play in the Big 12 Championship game, No. 12 Iowa State.

The Cyclones moved up three spots after a 23-20 road win at Texas. If Oklahoma and Iowa State avoid a loss over the next two weeks, they'll rematch in the Big 12 title game in Arlington, TX, on Dec. 19. Iowa State won their regular-season matchup 37-30 in Ames.

Alabama was unanimous No. 1 for the second week in a row, while Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M round out the top five.

While there are still nine undefeated teams in this week’s Top 25, 6-2 Georgia, 7-2 Iowa State and 6-2 OU are the highest-ranked two-loss teams at Nos. 11, 12 and 13.

Elsewhere in the Big 12 Conference, Oklahoma State (6-2) outlasted Texas Tech and climbed two spots to No. 19, and No. 21 Texas (5-3) received only 39 poll points and dropped out of the Top 25 after losing to to the Cyclones in Austin.

Another in-state program continues to climb the charts as well: Tulsa (5-1) didn’t play but moved up two spots to No. 22.

This year’s College Football Playoff rankings debuted last week, and OU ranks No. 11 in the CFP.

The Sooners are scheduled to conclude their home schedule this week when Baylor comes to town. OU opened as a 23-point favorite, per VegasInsider.com.

