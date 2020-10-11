Poll Data: Sooners unranked in consecutive AP polls for first time since 2009

Oklahoma's dramatic 53-45 win over Texas earned a little love from the pollsters, but not enough to vault the Sooners back into the AP top 25.

Despite earning 71 votes in this week's poll, OU remains on the outside looking in. Only Marshall (106) and North Carolina State (87) earned more votes among teams that didn't crack the top 25. The Sooners hadn't been unranked in consecutive weeks since 2009, a tumultuous year in which they fell out of the polls on November 8 and didn't make another appearance for the remainder of the season.

Clemson, Alabama, and Georgia remain the AP's top three teams, with Notre Dame rising to No. 4 by virtue of Florida's loss to Texas A & M. The Gators fell to No. 10, while the Aggies shot from No. 21 to No. 11. Rounding out the new top 5 is North Carolina, a program enjoying its highest ranking since 1997. Mack Brown's Tar Heels racked up 658 yards of offense in a 56-45 victory over Virginia Tech yesterday.

Three Big 12 teams are ranked in this week's poll, with No. 7 Oklahoma State leading the way. The Pokes rose three spots from No. 10 despite an open date. No. 20 Iowa State and No. 22 Kansas State have both won three consecutive games after upset losses in their respective season openers.

No. 25 USC, which hasn't yet played a game, joins Kansas State as the only new teams in this week's poll.

It's worth noting that Tulsa received 62 votes for the top 25. The Golden Hurricane have a huge home date on tap with No. 8 Cincinnati, and if last week's road victory over then-No. 11 UCF wasn't a signature win, Philip Montgomery's team certainly has an opportunity to get one this weekend. Should they defeat the Bearcats, it's not out of the realm of possibility that all three FBS schools in Oklahoma - OU, Oklahoma State and Tulsa - could be ranked in the next AP poll. That's only happened in one of the past 75 seasons (2008, when the three schools appeared in the October 19, October 26 and November 9 iterations of the poll).

Oklahoma has an open date this weekend before an Oct. 24 tilt at TCU.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.