Poll Report: Oklahoma Plummets Down AP Top 25, Coaches Poll After First Loss

The strong start to the 2022 season for Oklahoma came to a screeching halt this weekend.

After a high-flying 3-0 start behind both strong offensive and defensive play, the Sooners struggled in all areas in a 41-34 loss to Kansas State at home on Saturday night.

With the first defeat of the Brent Venables era now on the resume, Oklahoma took quite a tumble down the latest editions of both the Associated Press Top 25 as well as the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

The Sooners now sit at No. 18 in the AP Poll, falling a staggering 12 spots after losing at home to the Wildcats.

Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez runs for touchdown against Oklahoma BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

The top-5 remains unchanged, with Georgia sitting at No. 1 followed by Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson.

USC, Kentucky, Tennessee, Oklahoma State and NC State then round out the top-10 in spots 6-10, respectively.

Four teams total from the Big 12 reside in the rankings with the Cowboys at No. 9, Baylor at No. 16, the Sooners at No. 18 and Kansas State cracking in at No. 25.

The coaches poll was slightly more kind to Oklahoma, only dropping OU ten spots to No. 16 in their rankings.

The coaches' top-5, which mirrored the AP Poll a week ago, also remains unchanged.

The Sooners return to action on Saturday against unranked TCU at 11 a.m. in Fort Worth, TX.