Poll Report: Oklahoma Stands Pat in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll

Oklahoma made a statement in their third game of the season on Saturday as they crushed the Nebraska Cornhuskers 49-14 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE.

After Nebraska snatched a quick 7-0 lead to start the game, the Sooners responded with an outrageous 49 unanswered points to cruise to a 3-0 start to the season.

However, despite the impressive road performance, Oklahoma stood pat in both of the latest editions of the USA TODAY Coaches Poll as well as the Associated Press Top 25.

Dillon Gabriel Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

As a matter of fact, in a week with not much shake up at the top, the top-7 all remained the same in the AP’s rankings with Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson still occupying the spots in front of the Sooners and USC parked right behind them.

Kentucky, Oklahoma State and Arkansas round out the top-10 in slots 8-10, respectively.

In addition to the Bedlam rivals, two other Big 12 teams remain in the rankings with Baylor holding at No. 17 and Texas dropping a spot to No. 22.

In the Coaches Poll, Georgia overtakes Alabama after being No. 2 a week ago with Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson rounding out the top-5 to match the AP.

USC, Oklahoma State, Kentucky and Arkansas then close out the coaches’ top-10.

Oklahoma returns home next week for a matchup with the unranked Kansas State Wildcats at 7 p.m. at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.