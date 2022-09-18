Skip to main content

Poll Report: Oklahoma Stands Pat in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll

Oklahoma improved to 3-0 on Saturday with a dominant 49-14 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Oklahoma made a statement in their third game of the season on Saturday as they crushed the Nebraska Cornhuskers 49-14 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE.

After Nebraska snatched a quick 7-0 lead to start the game, the Sooners responded with an outrageous 49 unanswered points to cruise to a 3-0 start to the season.

However, despite the impressive road performance, Oklahoma stood pat in both of the latest editions of the USA TODAY Coaches Poll as well as the Associated Press Top 25.

Dillon Gabriel

Dillon Gabriel

As a matter of fact, in a week with not much shake up at the top, the top-7 all remained the same in the AP’s rankings with Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson still occupying the spots in front of the Sooners and USC parked right behind them.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kentucky, Oklahoma State and Arkansas round out the top-10 in slots 8-10, respectively.

In addition to the Bedlam rivals, two other Big 12 teams remain in the rankings with Baylor holding at No. 17 and Texas dropping a spot to No. 22.

In the Coaches Poll, Georgia overtakes Alabama after being No. 2 a week ago with Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson rounding out the top-5 to match the AP.

USC, Oklahoma State, Kentucky and Arkansas then close out the coaches’ top-10.

Oklahoma returns home next week for a matchup with the unranked Kansas State Wildcats at 7 p.m. at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. 

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

McKade Mettauer-Chris Murray-Dillon Gabriel
Football

Oklahoma Challenged the Big Guys, and They Responded With a Dominant Performance

By John E. Hoover
FB - Brent Venables
Football

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 143

By Josh Callaway
Jaren Kanak - Casey Thompson
Football

Oklahoma LB Jaren Kanak Has 'No Idea What He's Doing' But Made Winning Plays vs. Huskers

By John E. Hoover
OU-Nebraska Wrap Up
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma-Nebraska Postgame Wrap Up

By Josh Callaway
FB - Brayden Willis, Nebraska Cornhuskers
Football

Oklahoma TE Brayden Willis Added College Quarterback to his Resumé Against Nebraska

By Ryan Chapman
OU-NEB Highlights
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma-Nebraska Highlights

By Josh Callaway
Jalil Farooq Nebraska post
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma WR Jalil Farooq Nebraska Postgame

By John E. Hoover
BV NEB POST
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Nebraska Postgame

By Josh Callaway