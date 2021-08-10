Practice Footage: Oklahoma Kicks Fall Camp Into Gear

The Oklahoma Sooners opened up the start of practice to the media on Tuesday.

The Oklahoma Sooners are just four practices in, but football fever has already swept Norman.

OU enters the 2021 season with sky-high expectations, looking to chase their seventh straight Big 12 Championship and their first National Championship since 2000.

On Tuesday, the program opened up the doors to the local media for a portion of practice.

