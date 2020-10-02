Preps Primer: Shettron won't play till Saturday, but Oklahoma's other in-state targets all in action Friday

It's Friday, which means the evening brings a full slate of high school football across the state of Oklahoma. Stay up to date with SI Sooners on Twitter (@All_Sooners) throughout the evening for real-time coverage of the state's top prospects.

For the first time this season, all of the Sooners' in-state targets on the recruiting trail are set to play in the same week, barring any last-second cancellations. 2023 ATH Jacobe Johnson actually played last night, helping his Mustang Broncos to a victory over Southmoore. 2022 WR Talyn Shettron won't play until Saturday at 1 p.m., as his Santa Fe Wolves had their tilt with Westmoore pushed back.

With the exception of Johnson and Shettron, every one of Oklahoma's healthy in-state commits and targets has a game on the slate tonight (Gentry Williams will miss the season with a torn ACL). Let's examine them one by one.

Broken Arrow at Jenks - 7:00 p.m.

Sooner Target to Watch: 2022 ATH Maurion Horn (uncommitted)

Horn turned in a massive performance in the Tigers' nationally televised season opener, but has been relatively quiet since. He's being recruited as a defensive back by the majority of interested programs, including Oklahoma. However, he's also shown some burst and promise as a running back so far this season. Ball security is the preeminent concern for Horn in the ground game, as he's fumbled multiple times. Broken Arrow will certainly lean on its bread and butter against as formidable an opponent as Jenks, so expect Horn to see plenty of touches.

Putnam City North at Deer Creek - 7:00 p.m.

Sooner Target to Watch: 2022 OL Jacob Sexton (uncommitted)

Deer Creek traveled to Stillwater and promptly got steamrolled last Friday, as the Pioneers dealt the Antlers a 63-16 thrashing. On the other hand, it's hard to imagine a stronger start than the one Putnam City North has put together. The Panthers are 4-0, with a cumulative point differential of +168. They've allowed nine points - count 'em, nine - all year, and have recorded consecutive shutouts heading into tonight's tilt. This one could get ugly.

Ponca City at Choctaw - 7:00 p.m.

Sooner Target to Watch: DB Jordan Mukes (committed to Oklahoma)

Our John Hoover profiled Mukes yesterday, and photos hardly do justice to the kind of physical specimen that he is. The Yellowjackets have an absolute monster in the 6-foot-4, 192-pound safety, and he's not the only player on that squad who can ball. Choctaw's coming off a hard-fought win over a powerhouse in Booker T. Washington, and Ponca City is fresh off a 35-10 loss to Page. Expect Mukes and his comrades to run away with this one.

Weatherford at Elgin - 7:00 p.m.

Sooner Target to Watch: 2021 DE Ethan Downs (committed to Oklahoma)

Downs' Eagles should have this game wrapped up by halftime. Elgin is truly atrocious, bringing an 0-4 record into this contest. All four of their losses have come by 20+ points. Expect a couple of customary highlight-reel plays from Downs in the early stages, but come the intermission, the elite 2021 defensive end will likely get to ride the bench and watch the second-stringers get some action.

