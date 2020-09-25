Preps Primer: Postponements shelve Shettron, Horn on Friday, but Johnson and others in action

It's Friday, which means the evening brings a full slate of high school football across the state of Oklahoma. Stay up to date with SI Sooners on Twitter (@All_Sooners) throughout the evening for real-time coverage of the state's top prospects.

For the second straight week, there's no Talyn Shettron and no Maurion Horn this week. Shettron and Edmond Santa Fe had their game against Edmond Memorial pushed back to Monday, while Horn and Broken Arrow had to cancel their game with Westmoore over COVID-19 concerns.

Meanwhile, Jacobe Johnson vowed he'd be full-strength after an ankle injury limited him in Mustang's victory over Norman last week. As the Broncos host Norman North, Johnson should see his snap count return to normal.

Norman North at Mustang - 7:00 p.m.

Sooner Target to Watch: 2023 ATH Jacobe Johnson (uncommitted)

Johnson and the Broncos had to sweat out a 34-33 thriller last week, withstanding Norman's suicide two-point conversion attempt in overtime. The Timberwolves figure to present a similar challenge this week, but Johnson's return to form should buoy Mustang in a big way.

Deer Creek at Stillwater - 7:00 p.m.

Sooner Target to Watch: 2022 OL Jacob Sexton (uncommitted)

Sexton and the Antlers run into quite a formidable opponent in the 2-0 Pioneers, led by star cornerback and Baylor commit Tevin Williams. Coming off a 24-23 squeaker of a win over Edmond North, Deer Creek won't find the going easy against Stillwater.

Choctaw at Booker T. Washington - 7:00 p.m.

Sooner Target to Watch: DB Jordan Mukes (committed to Oklahoma)

Mukes, a 6-foot-4 defensive back with insane athleticism, leads his Yellowjackets into battle on the road. Watching him try to defend Gentry Williams would have been a blast, but alas, Williams went down with a torn ACL on Sept. 11.

Weatherford at Chickasha - 7:00 p.m.

Sooner Target to Watch: 2021 DE Ethan Downs (committed to Oklahoma)

Downs and the Eagles soar into Chickasha for what would appear to be another lopsided affair in the making. With a virtual bye week upcoming against hapless Elgin, it'll be interesting to see how much run Downs gets, especially if Weatherford jumps out to a big lead in the early stages.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.