Preseason Accolades Keep Rolling in For Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler

Sooners quarterback was picked as preseason player of the year and also landed on the Johnny U. watch list.

Spencer Rattler had a pretty good week.

The Oklahoma quarterback was named CBS Sports’ Preseason Player of the Year, and was also named to the preseason watch list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

“Spencer Rattler is used to greatness,” wrote CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd. “Oklahoma’s redshirt sophomore quarterback has already been projected as the Heisman Trophy favorite. Try to find a preseason list where he is not a first-team All-American.”

Rattler, a third-year sophomore from Phoenix, was previously selected as Sporting News’ Preseason All-America First Team QB, was picked as the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Year, and he’s on the watch lists for the Maxwell Award as the national player of the year as well as the Davey O'Brien quarterback award.

As a redshirt freshman last season, Rattler passed for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

He joined Sam Bradford as the only freshmen QBs in college football history with 3,000 yards, 28 TDs, a .670 completion percentage and a 172.0 rating.