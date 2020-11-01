Quick Takes: Oklahoma 62, Texas Tech 28

Make it two consecutive blowout victories for Oklahoma, as the Sooners traveled to Lubbock on Halloween night and made short work of the Red Raiders in a 62-28 beatdown. Spencer Rattler went an efficient 21-of-30 for 288 yards and two touchdowns before earning a rest for much of the second half as OU coasted to victory. Meanwhile, in his return from suspension, Rhamondre Stevenson found the end zone three times and led the backfield committee with 13 carries. The Sooners' 48 points in the first half were their most before the intermission since 2008.

Here are five knee-jerk reactions from Oklahoma's thoroughly one-sided win.

1) Ronnie Perkins' return was, and will be, huge for this Sooner defense. The junior defensive end made his presence known right away, running down SaRodorick Thompson on the sideline to keep the Red Raiders' star back from breaking a long touchdown run to open the scoring. Thompson would get his touchdown two plays later, but it was nonetheless encouraging to see Perkins moving with vigor. On Tech's next drive, he burst into the backfield to fluster Henry Colombi, and the young quarterback's hurried pass was picked off by Tre Norwood. There's no overstating it: Perkins is the most physically gifted defensive player on the Oklahoma roster, and he can disrupt a game in a multitude of ways. Alex Grinch's unit appears to be on the cusp of a renaissance, and getting Perkins back should help matters significantly.

2) Rhamondre Stevenson isn't about to get lost in the backfield shuffle. The Sooners' senior bowling-ball back returned from his suspension with a vengeance, punching in three first-half touchdowns and flashing an undershirt that read "I'M BACK." Sure, T.J. Pledger and Seth McGowan looked good through the first five games, but Stevenson is the Sooners' best rusher. He's got a wholly unique blend of power and elusiveness, and he's clearly got a bit of added motivation coming off the suspension. Now that he's no longer playing second fiddle to the firm of Sermon and Brooks, Stevenson finally has an opportunity to truly strut his stuff. Don't be surprised if he starts to see 20-plus carries per game.

3) Gabe Brkic might have a case of the yips. If there's cause for concern amidst the Sooners' obliteration of Texas Tech, it's the mental state of their redshirt sophomore kicker. Brkic, of course, didn't miss a single kick last season, hitting all 69 field goals and extra points that he attempted. Tonight in Lubbock, he shanked a 43-yard attempt, his fourth consecutive game with a miss. No Sooner had misfired on a field goal attempt in four straight contests since Tim Duncan in 2001. Is it simply regression to the mean? Maybe, but it could also be the case that Brkic's dramatic miss in the third overtime against Texas messed with his head. Hopefully he rights the ship, but Sooner Nation will certainly have reason for apprehension if he has to line up for another decisive kick this season.

4) Texas Tech was awful tonight. The flow of this game resembled last week's romp over TCU; same song, second verse. Give the Sooners credit for taking advantage of every opportunity to bury the Red Raiders, but also recognize that those opportunities were plentiful. The Texas Tech receiving corps gifted a pair of early interceptions to the Sooners, and it only got uglier from there. Tech lost the battle at the line of scrimmage all night, and Rattler utterly immolated the porous Red Raider secondary at all levels. Take this win with a healthy grain of salt, impressive as it was.

5) Mikey Henderson has a really, really bright future. If not for the logjam at H-back that the Sooners possess, Henderson would be drawing a lot more snaps than he is at the moment. It's not his fault that Austin Stogner and Jeremiah Hall exist. Nevertheless, he's making a solid case to see the field more regularly. He scored his first collegiate touchdown on a 6-yard end around in the third quarter, a well-deserved moment of glory for the true freshman. His aggressive running style and versatility should excite Sooner fans, and it's not out of the realm of possibility that he forces Lincoln Riley's hand and earns more run in the Oklahoma offense going forward.

The Sooners get a virtual bye next week, as they return to Norman to host winless (and Pooka Williams-less) Kansas. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.