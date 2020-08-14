How's this for a Friday afternoon news dump?

Five-star 2022 quarterback Quinn Ewers, widely considered to be among the most outstanding high school prospects in history, very suddenly announced his commitment to Texas via Twitter.

The pledge comes with much fanfare for the five-star Southlake Carroll product, who is just one of six players in history to earn a perfect 1.0000 rating in 247Sports' composite rankings. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound passer is almost unanimously considered the top player in the 2022 class, and has drawn comparisons to Trevor Lawrence for his sheer domination at the prep level. He posted a ridiculous 45-3 TD/INT ratio for Carroll as a sophomore in 2019.

The decision is surprising on several levels, as Ewers hadn't given any previous indication that a commitment was forthcoming. In addition, the Longhorns just signed four-star QB Hudson Card in their 2020 class, and have a pledge from four-star 2021 QB Jalen Milroe.

Oklahoma was one of many schools making a push for Ewers, though Caleb Williams is the Sooners' future at the quarterback position for now. Nevertheless, Lincoln Riley would certainly have liked to develop Ewers behind Williams and prolong Oklahoma's fabled lineage of elite signal-callers.

Ewers is just the second hard commit in the 2022 cycle for the Longhorns, joining four-star wideout Phaizon Wilson. The pledge certainly doesn't mean Ewers' recruitment is over, but it's a fantastic sign for Texas and a tough blow for Oklahoma. Alabama, Ohio State, Florida and LSU were among a throng of other programs chasing Ewers' commitment.

