QuoteBook: The Best from Oklahoma's Win over Kansas State

MANHATTAN, KS — It didn't take long for Oklahoma to turn its attention Saturday afternoon from a tense victory over Kansas State to next week's annual showdown with Texas.

"It was good enough to win this football game," said Sooners defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. "I don’t know that it’s gonna be good enough moving forward."

OU beat K-State 37-31 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium and now gets the Longhorns on Saturday in Dallas. Texas is coming off Saturday's 32-27 victory over TCU.

Here are the best of the rest of the Sooner quotes from Saturday:

QuoteBook: OU-Kansas State

“Road victories are the sweetest of them all. Championship game maybe a little better.”

— Lincoln Riley

“We didn’t tackle very well in the open field. Made way too many very simple mental mistakes that frankly we haven’t been having. Got to play more complete there.”

— Riley

“We have not played perfect all the time but we we’ve been pretty damn good.”

— Riley

“Gotta find ways to win. We’ve won several different ways now early in the season. That bodes well. This team has some fight and some grit about it.”

— Riley

“He was awesome. He played really, really well. The kid’s got the mental makeup to be a really good road quarterback. I think he embraces it, has a real competitiveness about him. He had a really good week. I feel like he was really locked in and I thought he stayed patient. … I think it was his most complete game. He did a better job of starting fast and maintaining it the whole way through. Mentally was just into it the whole way.”

— Riley on quarterback Spencer Rattler

“A couple coaches on the sideline thought they saw the ball redirect. They stopped it up top initially to see if he touched it before it went 10 yards. It was really, really close. While that review was happening we were able to get some more looks. And we felt absolutely certain. I almost didn’t challenge it because rarely do you see a review where they stay with the call and then you come back and challenge and they flip it. We were so sure. When we talked to the official after, they told me all they were looking at was did it go 10 or not. They weren’t looking at was it double hit. At that point we were confident enough up top, our coaches were communicating and we were confident enough that we felt it was worth a challenge.”

— Riley on K-State’s successful onside kick that was challenged and overturned

“On the O-line penalties, I would say even with Orlando (Brown), we’d never let him go. We chewed a lot of his tail. But you always appreciated the physicality that he played with, and there was an edge. Occasionally, there’s gonna be an aggressive penalty you can live with. The ones you can’t have are the false starts, alright, and the dead-ball penalties. You just can’t have those. Those just kill you in football, and obviously we had a few of those today that are totally unacceptable.”

— Riley

“We maybe had our most poor offensive play of the day following that touchdown, which was the penalty, our most poor special teams play, which was the kickoff return for the touchdown, and probably our most poor defensive play of the day, giving up the huge bomb. … We’ve gotta be at our best when we fight like crazy and get that momentum. If you don’t, then good teams, you give them opportunities.”

— Riley on K-State’s late rally

“I think there’s certainly some positives to responding when adversity hits. The tough part is when you create the adversity on your own. You start the fire and you become … firemen. Maybe that’s a bad analogy. I don’t know. But it’s the only one I can come up with.”

— Alex Grinch

“It’s never going to be easy. If we’re looking for easy we’re probably in the wrong profession. Certainly the same approach from the player’s standpoint. If they want it to be easy — it’s hard to win. It’s always a constant reminder. There’s times specifically today where we make it really hard on ourselves.”

— Grinch

“Well the results would suggest we didn’t prepare at all for any quarterback — or the offense that we faced. … He’s done a tremendous job against us now three times. To say somehow any issues we had defensive because we didn’t know who was going to be the quarterback would be false. But he did a tremendous job.”

— On if the OU defense prepared all week for Skylar Thompson

“It turns out they prepared for us much better than we prepared for them.”

— Grinch

“Yeah, just trying to get more production out of the back seven of our defense. … I thought he was in pretty good shape and you’ve got to adjust to his route climb. He climbs higher, you’ve got to climb higher with him. And maybe the video is different than initially how I saw it. Trying to get some young guys going, it’s also indicative of how guys are practicing. We believe in practice. Some of our players don’t. Guys get opportunities when other guys maybe don’t practice as well. But certainly game evaluation is part of it too. But, trying to get a young guy going. And I think he’s going to be a good Oklahoma Sooner in time. Maybe it’s bad on my part to put him in in that situation. Any issue that he has on me.”

— Grinch on playing true freshman Jordan Mukes late (he gave up the long pass)

“That was tremendous. Absolutely tremendous. And in a one possession game, you circle back to some of those.”

— Grinch on Nik Bonitto’s school-record 70-yard fumble return

“Well, No. 1, I’m thrilled with the win. I am. I can’t say it’s hard to win and then be sad that you won. I’m certainly not that. Just the plays that we didn’t make are rolling in my head, and so much of it being self-inflicted, you’re gonna champion a good defensive performance.”

— Grinch

“We were not taking advantage of those cumulative reps we keep talking about. Eight months and nine months and 10 months of repping these calls and all of a sudden — I assure you, we have someone responsible for the tailback. And yet on national television, it appears we’re not a very well-coached unit.”

— Grinch

“In any event, I’m thrilled. Find a way. Find a way. I’ve got a big smile. You just can’t see it.”

— Grinch

“He's a tough guy. You don't really see that many guys that short running the ball. We had to really get low and try to tackle him, and he's also a guy that can make you miss in open space.”

— Nik Bonitto on Kansas State RB Deuce Vaughn

“Coach Grinch always preaches running to the ball. When you run to the ball, good things always happen. That play, I was just coming from the backside, I was just trying to hustle to the ball and it was a great play for Reggie Grimes to strip the ball out. I just picked it up and then my tank went on E real fast.”

— Bonitto

“Yeah we actually prepared for all three quarterbacks because a lot of them, they’re kinda similar but they bring a little bit different to the game. We really prepared for everything this week, and that's hats off to Coach Grinch. He's always gonna have a good game plan for us. Thank God we were ready no matter what quarterback was in there.”

— Bonitto

“Today we hit on them big time. They were just open and we hit them.”

— Marvin Mims on finally getting big plays in the passing game

“When you close out the half with some points and you come back in and do the same thing to them, the crowd was really silent. I don’t know if you all can hear it or not, but there’s silence out there.”

— Mims

“He hits the holes. He gets us a huge mentality boost. People have to respect it. That opens up stuff for the whole offense. I don’t think a lot of people at home see that going on.”

— Mims on Kennedy Brooks

“He’s a dog. He does his job. He makes plays. We can use him at running back and everything. He’s a great player.”

— Spencer Rattler on Jeremiah Hall

“Nah, that was the student section last week. They weren’t at the game. Those are the real fans up there, supporting us on the road. We appreciate them all the time.”

— Rattler on interacting with fans in the stadium this week

“I like those atmospheres, honestly. Those are my favorite atmospheres. I love home games. We all love a home game. But going away and making a crowd silent, there’s no better feeling.”

— Rattler

“I think we both had a feeling of we took a step, took a step to where we want to go. Kinda had a statement game but didn’t even play up to where we should have. Left a lot of money on the table, but we’re gonna clean it up.’

— Rattler on his postgame hug with Lincoln Riley

“We’d be lying if we didn’t say this was a game we didn’t want to come in here and win. They beat us these last two years and always making it a close game like they did towards the end. Much respect to them.”

— Rattler

“Man just, I give all my credit to the O-line. I mean they made my job hella easy today. Made me find the holes so I mean, my role hasn't really changed. I'm just here to do whatever I can to help my team and today I just had a little bit more.”

— Kennedy Brooks

“It definitely did but, I feel like it ignited all of us. Because I mean, he's a reflection on us and we're a reflection on him so I mean it fueled us to be better and we just went out there and did what we can to improve.”

— Brooks on if last week’s crowd ignited Rattler

“I didn't even think about that. My first rushing touchdown. That's pretty cool. But in terms of contributing, like I've said before, I just wanna be able to make the team better with the ball or without the ball. It just so happens today that I got in the end zone a couple times and I'm happy for it.”

— Jeremiah Hall on his first career rushing TD