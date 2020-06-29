AllSooners
Rain Postpones Start of Elite11 Competition

Parker Thune

The 2020 Elite11 participants showed up ready to compete on Monday afternoon, but they're currently waiting out a heavy and steady rainstorm in Nashville.

The competition was scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., but the elements have prompted a delay that will last until at least 7 p.m. All 20 signal-callers stepped off the bus around 3:30 pm and began warming up, but as precipitation continued to pound the greater Nashville area, event staff eventually decided on the later start time.

Thus, the cream of the crop in the 2021 quarterback class will perform under the lights. Caleb Williams headlines a field that also includes former Sooner commit Brock Vandagriff. Also among the competitors are Michigan commit J.J. McCarthy, Ohio State pledge Kyle McCord, and future LSU Tiger Garrett Nussmeier.

The finals span three days, and are set to conclude Wednesday morning barring additional inclement weather. Stay up to date with SI Sooners for updates and real-time coverage from Nashville.

The finals span three days, and are set to conclude Wednesday morning barring additional inclement weather. Stay up to date with SI Sooners for updates and real-time coverage from Nashville.

